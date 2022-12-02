Dianne was 5 months pregnant when she was attacked in a Perth carpark. Yesterday, she died in hospital.

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following article contains descriptions of people who have died.

Dianne Miller was a week away from finding out the sex of her unborn baby when she was 'senselessly' attacked in a Perth carpark on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Noongar woman, who was five months pregnant, had reportedly stopped to pick up dinner with her partner and three nieces at Waterford Plaza Shopping Centre carpark when a concrete block was thrown through the open window of her car, 9News reports.

According to police, an altercation had allegedly arisen between several teenagers and her teenager, who had been driving the car.

"She didn't even see it coming. It hit her straight in the temple," her brother, Malcolm Clifton, told 9News.

Dianne, who is also the mother of an eight-month-old son, suffered a heart attack and was rushed to hospital after members of the public attempted to resuscitate her.

After remaining in a critical condition in intensive care, it's now been confirmed the 30-year-old and her unborn baby have died.

Dianne's brother confirmed the news to NITV on Thursday minutes after she passed, saying their family have been left "destroyed".