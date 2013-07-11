How can you eat for two, when you can't even eat for one?

WARNING THE FOLLOWING ARTICLE CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT:

By NICKY CHAMP

“I know I have to eat for the baby, but it’s hard to push the voices away that are telling me I’m fat.”

One British mother who is 35 weeks pregnant with her second child has spoken out about her struggle with anorexia and the daily battle she faces to keep her growing baby – a girl Isla – healthy.



Holly Griffith, 21, has been anorexic for 13 years and has already given birth to a healthy son named Dylan, now two.

Dylan weighed 5lb 10oz (roughly 2.3 kilos) at birth and during the pregnancy Griffith’s 170cm frame was so tiny that baby Dylan cracked one of her ribs and began to crush her lungs he struggled to grow inside her.

Griffith was induced at 37 weeks and gave birth after a labour of only 10 minutes. “I was so lucky he was OK,” Griffith revealed to Mail Online. “I felt so guilty I had put his life at risk.”

It was at the age of eight that Griffith first struggled with her body when she became hyper-aware of how she looked in her leotard at ballet class and subsequently put pressure on herself to lose weight. Four years later she was admitted to a children’s psychiatric clinic when she was roughly 19 kilos underweight.



Her life-long battle with the disease means she is physically unable to carry a baby to full-term and suffers from a heart condition, osteoporosis and arthritis.

Now at 34 weeks, Griffith reveals in her latest YouTube video that she is back to her pre-pregnancy weight after battling to put back on the weight she lost in the first trimester.

“When I first discovered I was pregnant I was terrified of having to gain weight again,” Griffith said.

“I suffered terrible morning sickness which caused my weight to drop, triggering my anorexia.

“I had thoughts of purging but didn’t need to, my body was reacting in its own way. This made eating a lot easier, because I would just vomit it up anyway.”

Despite her low weight, doctors have told Griffith that baby Isla is healthy and growing at a normal rate. She is due to be induced again at 37 weeks and is determined to put more weight on before giving birth.

“Eating disorders in their own are a constant and daily struggle, but pair them with pregnancy and trying to maintain a healthy diet and carry a healthy baby and it feels like you’re walking through a field of mines,” Griffith said.