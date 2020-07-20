Should I quit coffee? 4 burning questions about what to eat and drink during pregnancy.

Whether it’s a biological response or just something that happens for unknown reasons, if your morning cup isn’t doing it for you, it may be best to switch to tea.

"Tea generally has less caffeine than coffee," Melanie adds.

While it may not have quite the same kick, it might leave tender tummies a little happier. Tea can also help contribute to your daily fluid intake, which is greatly increased during pregnancy.

“During pregnancy our fluid requirements increase so much,” says Melanie. “The more fluid you have will really help to make a difference.” ﻿

﻿ 3. What if I still want to eat out? ﻿

﻿The ‘foods to avoid’ list can seem rather extensive when you’re newly pregnant, leaving you thinking that you’ll never be able to frequent a food court again (well, for at least nine months). The reason for the restriction? Listeria.

﻿Listeria﻿ is a type of bacteria that can cause serious illness, particularly in pregnant women and their unborn babies.

“While the risk of listeria is very low if you follow good food hygiene practices, doing everything you can to avoid it is critical to your baby’s health,” says Melanie.

That means making safe choices when eating out and choosing foods with minimal risk.

“Cooked foods are always going to be a good choice as that helps to reduce listeria,” says Melanie. “Something like a toasted sandwich can be a really good, easy option.”

It’s important to ensure that any foods you choose that aren’t prepared at home are made fresh from ingredients that haven’t been sitting around for hours. And avoid the usual suspects when eating out.

“Things like deli meats, eggs and cheese may have (an elevated) listeria or salmonella risk,” says Melanie. The same goes for shop-bought sushi.

“Sushi is quite a high-risk food,” says Melanie. “Sushi, if you make it at home, is OK but best avoided otherwise.”

﻿You can find out more about staying listeria safe with Melanie’s info-packed video about eating safely during pregnancy which can be found here:

﻿ 4. What if I just don't want to eat fish...or other healthy foods? ﻿

﻿If one of the major food groups turns your stomach (we’re looking at you, oily fish), it can be tricky to ensure you’re getting all the nutrients you need to support your health and that of your growing baby.

A healthy, varied diet is key to a healthy pregnancy, but what can you do when all you want to eat is #allthecarbs (potentially washed down with icy cold lemonade)?

One option is to add a quality prenatal supplement to your diet.