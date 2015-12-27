The essential pregnancy wardrobe guide.

Anyone who has ever tried to dress an ever expanding belly will know that it’s not always an easy task. Your body is changing rapidly and comfort is becoming pretty much your one and only priority.

When I was pregnant with my first child, I remember sitting at my work desk googling ‘maternity fashion’ for advice on what I should be updating my wardrobe with. My heart sank as I realised that for a lot of people maternity fashion equaled hippo in a muumuu. And a very expensive muumuu at that.

But maternity fashion doesn't have to mean roughing it in the style stakes for nine months- nor does it mean approaching the bank for an increased credit card limit. It's far better to invest your money in some good quality key pieces that will see you through the duration of your pregnancy (and beyond). We spoke with some of the best maternity fashion gurus about what you need (and what you don't need) for your nine months up the duff.

Cath, style expert at Baby, Bump and Beyond Maternity who says, "Many of our customers feel a bit lost when it comes to their pregnancy style and what they need to buy - our best advice is to consider the pieces in your normal wardrobe that you wear the most. These are the pieces you want to either make work during pregnancy, or find a substitute for. Maintaining your own sense of style can be an important part of continuing to feel like 'you' when your body - and your life - are changing".

Here's our picks of the essential maternity wardrobe items for every mum-to-be.

1. Maternity jeans or jeggings.

Cath says, "Even if you've never won leggings before, they are well worth considering during pregnancy. That bit of extra stretch, and the more flexible sizing make it much easier to find a pair that fit well and look good".

Keep in mind that you won't be jumping back into your pre-bub jeans straight away, so comfy maternity jeans will be your friend for some time after your bump turns into a baby. It's well worth investing in something you'll love.

In terms of sizing, Cath says to stick with your usual pre-pregnancy size because maternity wear designers have allowed for extra growth in the clothes. Providing you stay within the 'normal' limits of pregnancy weight gain, the clothes will see you right through to the end. The only exception she says is those lucky enough to be carrying more than one bundle, who may wish to go up a size for comfort.

Go for something in a classic blue wash or black (my fav) which will work with pretty much everything else in your wardrobe.