Here's who you can talk to when you're looking for support.

There are a number of organisations to help and support you after the loss of a child.

Australian Centre for Grief and Bereavement

Organisation based in Melbourne with a mission to provide support for bereaved people through research, education and consultancy.

Freecall: (Australia wide) 1800 642 066

Bears of Hope

Bears Of Hope Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support provides leading support and exceptional care for families who experience the loss of their baby.

Support: 1300 11 HOPE

Email: [email protected]

Heartfelt: Giving the gift of photographic memories.

An organisation of volunteer photographers who create beautiful memories for families that have experienced child loss.

Contact: 1800 583 768

PANDA (Post and Antenatal Depression Association Inc.)

A non for profit organisation to assist women and families suffering post-natal depression, anxiety and suffering for the loss of a child.

Helpline: 1300 726 306 (Monday to Friday 10am – 5pm)

Pillars of strength

Offering supporting programs for Men to come together and have some ‘time out” after the loss of their baby.

Sands Australia: Miscarriage, Stillbirth and Newborn Death.

Sands provides support, information and education to anyone affected by the death of a baby.

Live Chat available

Contact: 1300 072 637

SIDS and Kids

Providing bereavement support for individuals and families affected by the sudden and unexpected death of a child, as well as education on safe sleeping.

24hr support: 1300 308 307

Stillbirth Foundation

Their mission is to significantly reduce the incidence of stillbirth through research and education.

Seeds for Siblings

Seeds for Siblings provides children who have experienced the loss of a sibling during pregnancy or the days after birth with handmade fabric bags containing Sunflower Seeds. These seeds can then be planted in memory of their brother or sister.

You can find them on Facebook here.