Rebecca Judd's list of essential pregnancy health and beauty products.

You know how they always say that pregnant women “glow”?

Well, if they do, it’s probably because they’re following Rebecca Judd‘s stellar health and beauty advice.

Judd, who’s currently pregnant with twins (and absolutely rockin’ it), has dished on the products she uses on herself, and why she recommends them to others, in a blog post on SuperSavvyMe.

And let’s face it – we’ll take any advice from the most glamorous mum-to-be in Australia (and perhaps the world).

1. A new shampoo and conditioner.

According to Bec, while pregnancy thickens your hair, it can also wreak havoc on the normal oil levels of your scalp. Your hair might become too dry or too oily, but chances are, your old products won’t cut it anymore. Bec says it’s worth having a conversation with your hairdresser about the best shampoo and conditioner for your changing hair, and whether you can invest in any treatments to keep things sleek and shiny.

2. A nasty-free foundation.

When you're growing another human inside you, the last thing you want to be doing is taking in harmful toxins through your skin. Bec recommends The Face foundation by The Skincare Company as a product free from nasties that will still keep you looking fresh and dewy.

3. A serum rich in Vitamins B and C.

While Bec recommends avoiding Vitamin A in your skin serum, she swears by B and C in her face serum to increase hydration and boost your skin's immune system.

4. An anti-stretch mark oil.