The pregnancy no-no's from around the world.

If there is anything people get regularly and relentless judged for it’s pregnancy. But are you eating sushi? Drinking coffee? DYING YOUR HAIR? There are just far too many rules and complicated algorithms mums-to-be are supposed to follow. Reddit posted a thread recently asking its readers to discuss the major pregnancy “no-no’s” they’ve encountered in their home country.

We’re seeing a common theme of beverage and foods to abstain from, but there are definitely some more interesting ones.

1. “In old school Mexico you shouldn’t be exposed to moonlight while pregnant, because the moon is jealous of your motherhood, and will curse your child with a cleft lip. To thwart this, you must wear a polished silver key around your neck to deflect the moonlight.”

2. “In Hawaiian culture, pregnant women won’t wear loops around their neck, like leis or necklaces due to the belief that the loop can cause the child to get tangled with the umbilical chord.”

3. “In China you are not supposed to eat or drink cold things while pregnant or you will make the baby cold.”

4. “An Argentinian friend told me that when you’re pregnant you should always eat everything you crave. If you’re craving cake, for example, and don’t eat it, the baby will come out with a ‘cake face’.”

5. "In Venezuela we say that if you don't eat what you crave, the baby would come out with the mouth open."

6. "My family is Peruvian and in Peru, seafood is a food staple. It's often served raw or undercooked. However, my cousin was recently pregnant and she would only eat cooked fish."

7. "My colleague pretty much lived on McDonald's Cheeseburgers during her pregnancy. She was so scared to eat anything that might hurt her child. And she said, at Macca's it's at least all cooked through and there are strict controls as to food hygiene. It's still amazing to me that she didn't end up malnourished."