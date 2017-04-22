The cookbook every pregnant woman and her partner needs to know about.

There are a lot of rules when you’re pregnant. Give up the booze. Hands off the soft cheese and salami. And for the love of god, don’t even try to fit into your old faithful jeans. It’s not a lot of fun, is it?

Well there is one shining beacon of hope for women who are up the duff, cranky and bloated up the wazoo.

Former Masterchef Aaron Harvie’s glorious cookbook: The House Husbands’ Guide.

Listen: Aaron shares what inspired him to write the book on the latest episode of This Glorious Mess.

The book is an anthology of recipes that dads-to-be can cook for their pregnant wives.

Harvie says he was inspired to write it when he saw “the look of terror on my wife’s face when she figured out just how much food she had to eat every day… and what she couldn’t eat.”

Fortunately, being married to a chef, she wasn’t going to go hungry anytime soon. The reality TV chef went above and beyond, not only coming up with an arsenal of yummy dishes but compiling them in a cookbook that hands down earns him Husband of the Year.

But if you’re expecting it to be filled with foul concoctions to fulfil the most bizarre pregnancy cravings, you’ll be relieved to find there are no orange juice omelettes or pickle flavoured ice cream recipes to be found.

Instead, it’s a round-up of the most mouthwatering creations that tick all the boxes – they’re pregnancy-safe, nutritious and genuinely delicious. You’ll be adding them to your repertoire long after your baby has grown up.