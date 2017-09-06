The pregnancy bucket list: all the things to get done one last time before the baby comes.

If you’re planning to push a baby from your nether-regions for the very first time in the near future, a word of warning: self-indulgence is about to become fairly tricky.

Days will be dominated by feeding. Nights, also by feeding. Mid-mornings and afternoons will be spent feeding. Any other time will be taken up changing nappies.

It only follows, then, that before you have to care for a human baby full-time you engage in as much self-indulgence and shallow spending as possible. While it’s still about you.

Herein lies the essence of the pregnancy bucket list; an inventory of activities and pleasures you wish to undertake carefree for one last time.

We’re not talking ‘spiritual’. We’re not talking about sitting in silence or spending four weeks meditating inside a giant egg.

We’re talking shallow. And indulgent. Things and activities that benefit you and you alone.

Amanda Blair, Woman’s Weekly columnist and mother-of-four has some suggestions to kick-off your list.

“Well I think go and have facials. Go and have one of those really good ones where they extract the blackheads and put the steam on your face for half an hour,” Blair says on Mamamia’s pregnancy podcast, Hello Bump.

She goes on, “Do all the things you want to do by yourself. Go for a walk. Go to an art gallery.”

“Go to the movies. See every movie you’ve ever thought about seeing.”