Friday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Watch: Terrifying moment a baby’s pram rolls away

It is a moment difficult to watch as an 18-month old toddler strapped to a pram rolls onto the train tracks at a suburban Melbourne train station. It happened Wednesday morning at Diamond Creek.

The little girl was travelling with her mother, siblings and grandfather when her pram rolled onto the tracks.

She landed face first off the ledge.

The footage shows her grandfather then run to rescue his granddaughter.

It is understood that she was taken to the Royal Children’s Hospital with facial injuries but has since been released reports Nine News.

2. Jessica Silva guilty of manslaughter

A woman accused of murdering her estranged partner following years of abuse has been found guilty of manslaughter by a Sydney court.

Jessica Silva lay down in the dock and began screaming and crying when the verdict was read.

The court head that Silva’s ex James Polkinghorne had turned up to her Sydney home on Mother’s Day in 2012 in an ice-fuelled rage.

Silva told police Polkinghorne had called her that night from a park across the road.

“I’m 30 f***in’ seconds away,” Polkinghorne said.

“If you don’t come out I’m going to kill you.

“In 30 seconds I’m going to come and rip the door down if you don’t come out.” reports the ABC.

Silva’s brother and father went to Polkinghorne and tried to calm him down as they struggled she ran inside and got a knife.

He died on the street with five stab wounds to the back and shoulder.

Silva and Mr Polkinghorne had split after a four-year, extremely abusive, relationship two months earlier.

Her bail has been continued; she will be sentenced at a later date.



3. Daycare loses toddler who nearly gets hit by a car

A West Australian daycare centre has lost an 18-month old boy who was then nearly hit by a car as he wandered in a nearby car park.

WA today reports that a couple, Leeanne and Mark Anderson were leaving the centre about 11am on Wednesday when a young boy stepped in front of their vehicle and they slammed on the brakes.

When they brought the child back inside the centre and asked the crèche staff members if they knew where his parents were, he was identified as a child under their care.

Mrs Anderson said it seemed that the carers were not aware the child had been missing.

“I’m absolutely horrified – my three-month-old baby was in their care yesterday but I will never use the crèche again,” she said.

“What if someone had just walked up and taken my baby’s pram out the door and they didn’t even know about it?