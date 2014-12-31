Toilet training made easy. Yes, easy.

It’s a nightmare stage, but not anymore.

Toilet training is a challenging time for mums and little ones alike.

Learning the ways of the loo can be exciting yet intimidating for little trainees, so finding exactly the right toilet training potty that motivates, teaches and makes little bums as comfortable as can be is crucial. Whether it be bells and whistles (literally) or keeping it simple, we’ve found lots of potties to help little ones learn their number ones from their number twos, and exactly where to put them.

1. Safety 1st Comfy Cushy 3-in-1 Potty.

The Comfy Cushy Potty ($49.95) is a great choice for a two-stage toilet training potty as it transforms into a toilet seat for the next stage.

2. Fisher Price Royal Potty.

Every child deserves a throne! The Fisher Price Royal Potty ($59.99), available in pink or green, celebrates every little achievement with a rousing tune. It can be attached to a regular toilet seat, and also converts to a stepstool for reaching the sink to wash hands.

3. BABYBJÖRN Potty Chair.

The BABYBJÖRN Potty Chair ($54.95) features a high backrest and ergonomic lines to maximise sitting comfort – just the thing to keep little wrigglers comfortable.

4. Dream Baby First Potty.

The Dream Baby First Potty ($29.95) is ideal for the first steps: it even has front access to the bowl, making it easy to clean. Perfect for the squeamish.

5. IKEA LILLA Children’s potty.

Cheap as chips, IKEA‘s ILLA potty ($3.99) is an absolute bargain. A simple product without lots of pieces, it’s the perfect potty to buy multiples of so you’re always prepared!

6. Prince Lionheart 3 in 1 Potty.

The Prince Lionheart 3 in 1 Potty ($49) has a futuristic and minimalist feel, and makes for a very cool step stool when the lid is closed.

7. Baby Bjorn Smart Potty.

The Baby Bjorn Smart Potty ($39.95) was designed with ergonomic lines in mind, to keep small bums completely comfortable. The splashguard feature which prevents spills is fantastic – anything that reduces mess means less work for mum.

8. Baby Solutions High Back Potty.

The Baby Solutions High Back Potty ($6) is another simple and cheap potty without any bells and whistles. It’s easy to clean and small enough to store away when no longer needed.

9. 3 in 1 Flushing Sounds Potty Mickey Mouse.

We’ll be honest, we kinda wish someone would give us a ‘hip hip hooray!’ every time we used the loo. We wonder if they make an adult version of the 3 in 1 Flushing Sounds Potty Mickey Mouse ($49.99)? We love how it announces each success with a rallying cry! It also features a flushing sound when the arm is pulled, just like a big loo.

10. Oricom Intelligent Potty.

Select your own words of wisdom or cries of encouragement with the Oricom Intelligent Potty ($89.95). Just press the record button to record a personalised message, when your little one has finished and stands up, they will hear your message, followed by a pleasant tune. Who wouldn’t be motivated?!