Months have been spent planning the perfect wedding.

Every weekend was devoted to meeting florists, celebrants, musicians, caterers and dress makers tonsure every aspect was just right.

Each spare minute was used online researching bonbonaire and wedding rings.

Basically you’ve lived ‘wedding’ since the day that shiny (giant?) rock landed on your finger.

And then suddenly, it all stops.

You've now got all this spare time on your hands and a void where 'wedding planning' once was.

For many brides there is kind of grief that comes with the commencement of married life; a mourning of the intense anticipation that you've been living in the lead up to the big day, and a realisation that life has gone back to normal. (Which is strange really because it's supposed to be one of the happiest times of your life, right?)

According to recent reports, post wedding depression is an actual thing.

This from US ABC:

“Post-wedding depression is very real,” said Shannon Kolakowski, PsyD, and author of When Depression Hurts Your Relationship. “Many people--both male and female--experience the post-wedding time period as anti-climactic. All of the planning, attention, and excitement is over. And research shows that the first year of marriage is one of the most difficult adjustment periods in marriage. In combination, it can lead to depression.”

Psychologists agree that post wedding blues is something experienced by many brides in the wake of their wedding day.

Lauren Sowings, Psychologist at Sydney's Strategic Solutions told The Glow: "Often brides are unprepared for the rush of emotions which comes after a wedding. They have spent so long preparing for the day that they're at a loss when they wake up and it's all done".

Online wedding forums are filled with posts from recent brides about their unexpected feelings post wedding. These feelings were obviously not part of the wedding plans and can therefore leave a lot of brides, like me, unprepared and confused about these strange emotions.