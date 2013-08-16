Mockumentary Episode 5: Tension in the Mamamia Office.

By MAMAMIA TEAM
We are all pretty close here in the Mamamia office. And by close, we mean literally, we sit very close to each other. Most of the time it’s great – it means we can brainstorm and throw ideas around as they come to us. (And simultaneously watch the latest video of a cat dressed in a shark costume. Yes, ‘latest’ – there’s more than one.)
But, working in the Mamamia office in such a tight-knit environment also means we occasionally get on each others’ nerves.
Take a look:
