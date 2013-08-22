lifestyle

Mockumentary Episode 6: The PM drops by the Mamamia office

By MAMAMIA TEAM.

Every so often, we get a special guest in the Mamamia office. And, if we’re really lucky, we get one twice.

Former-PM Julia Gillard dropped by two times last year. Obviously, such an important guest requires comprehensive event management. But, let’s just say that our ed, Jamila, may have slipped a little too far back into her political staffer persona…

Have a peer into life at the Mamamia office here:

 

Mamamia Behind the Screens is sponsored content, brought to you by Post-It notes. They are also giving you the chance to win an iPad Mini and more.  Enter here.

