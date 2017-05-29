The part of having a baby women need to talk about: The post-birth poo.

As a woman who one day hopes to have a baby, I absorb information about pregnancy and childbirth like my life depends on it.

I’m equal parts terrified and in awe of birth – but just as I feel like I’m starting to understand what the experience must be like, I hear something that reminds me I simply have no idea.

This was the case this week, as I listened to Mamamia’s Hello, Bump podcast, hosted by Monique Bowley and Rebecca Judd. You see, the 12-part series chronicles every step of pregnancy and birth, from conception to caring for a newborn. In the final episode, ‘The First Six Weeks,’ the hosts, along with midwife Cath Curtin, discuss the post-birth experiences women rarely talk about.

Almost immediately, they turned to poo.

“You have a big poo after you’ve had a baby, and everyone worries about that and it’s not something people talk about,” said Cath. “Everyone gets very concerned that, you know, what’s going to happen?”

While Rebecca outwardly agreed with Cath, Monique, who is yet to have children of her own, felt slightly bewildered.

"Why is the poo such a big deal?" she asked.