ROADTEST: I tried one of those pore suction devices and... well, I gave myself a face hickey.

I don’t know when the obsession started, but at some point in beauty history, we became overly preoccupied with our pores. Actually, not even just our pores, but ANY pores.

We started closely analysing our noses in those mirrors that are so magnified they can be offensive to look into. We started peering at our friends' and partners' pores, asking if we could attack their blackheads.

Then we started watching people squeeze and extract pores on YouTube, turning dermatologists into millionaire internet sensations. We started buying anything beauty companies sold to us to ‘clear’, ‘shrink’, or ‘remove’ our pores.

Which seems a bit silly if you think about it, given our skin needs them in order to function. But we didn’t want little holes on our faces that sometimes get clogged with all sorts of nasty things; we wanted photoshopped-clear, smooth skin.

So we started slathering on peel-off masks, using pore-minimising drops and ripping off our skin with strips. Then the obsession got even more hectic when some clever person decided to create a device that literally sucks the gunk out of your pores.

So as a beauty aficionado, I decided it was my job to give one a red hot go and see what they did, how they worked, if they irrevocably damaged my skin etc. etc.

What pore suction tool did I use?

Well, I had a google, and you can buy a myriad of different ‘pore suckers’ (not the correct name), starting at only $26.

This seemed… dangerous, and there was no way I was going to use a treatment device on my skin that costs the same as a good lunch.

So I got my paws on the Rodan+Fields Pore Cleansing MD System which is a LOT more cashed up at $356.

What does a pore suction tool do?

Exactly what it sounds like, a nifty little tool that sucks up the dead skin cells, excess sebum, and gunk out of your pores.

It uses a combination of pressure and suction to pull the gunk out, collecting in the clear little head, which is satisfying AF for someone who enjoys such grossness.

How do you use it?

You turn it on and go for gold. Well, that's what I did initially but please don't do that because you can seriously damage your skin.

Best practice is to steam your skin prior (get in a hot shower, way more fun than sticking your head over a bowl) so your pores soften.

Then use any prep serum supplied (my device came with one), before beginning the fun. Turn the device on (start on a lower setting), stick the head/nozzle thingy on your congested areas you're hoping to 'de-pore' and slowly slide over your skin.