An all-star cast and based on a true story, Population 11 on Stan is your new must watch show.

The series begins when Andy Pruden (Feldman), a bank teller from Ohio, USA, finds himself in the most unlikely of places — the Australian outback. Andy has made the long journey from the states to visit his estranged father, Hugo, however when he arrives something is amiss.

Specifically: his dad.

As Andy finds himself in a tiny, isolated town with a population of only 12 people (well... 11, now Hugo's disappeared), Andy must switch from holiday mode to play detective, as he attempts to find his missing father. He enlists the help of Cassie on his quest, and it quickly becomes clear he's a real fish out of water.

Despite the dark nature of Andy's search, hilarity ensues as lack of outback knowledge catches up with him.

Who stars in Population 11?

One of the best parts of Population 11 is the stellar cast who bring the story to life. Leading the cast of Population 11 is the enigmatic Ben Feldman, who does a brilliant job of bringing Andy Pruden to life with doe-eyed bewilderment and tack-sharp comedic timing.

Feldman has been gracing our screens regularly over the past few years, in particular making audiences fall in love with him in the role of Jonah in the cult-hit Superstore. He also showed off his chops playing Michael Ginsberg in the critically acclaimed Mad Men.