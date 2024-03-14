An all-star cast and based on a true story, Population 11 on Stan is your new must watch show.

If you like your crime TV series with a sprinkling of wry humour, Stan's new offering Population 11 is one to add to your watch list. The new 12-part comedic whodunnit, which is currently available watch on the streaming platform, is a co-commission from Stan and Lionsgate, and has all the hallmarks of the next Aussie TV comedy classic.
Set in a dusty, broody and at times, very quirky outback Australian town, the on-screen mystery mirrors a real-life missing persons case. And starring the likes of Ben Feldman, Stephen Curry and Katrina Milosevic, you just know it's geared to elicit loads of laughs.