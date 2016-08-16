Police hunt for Australian man filming pornographic videos at children's playgrounds.

Police are looking to identify a man who has been filming pornographic videos in playgrounds on the Gold Coast.

The man – known as ‘gcJosh’ online – has allegedly posted nude images of himself performing sex acts in public areas.

Police say the incidents occurred around parklands in Arundel and in the vicinity of a Westfield shopping centre in Helensvale.

Senior Sergeant Andrew Godbold said the explicit footage has been filmed in daylight hours.

In one video, the man films sex-acts on a swing, a slide and seesaw and then urinates in the sand, The Gold Coast Bulletin reports.

In other footage, the man walks around a playground naked and then performs sex acts on himself and a blow-up-doll, according to The Daily Mail.

A screen shot from the footage. Image supplied.

“This type of behaviour in public places is disturbing and unlawful and will not be tolerated," Senior Sergeant Godbold said in a statement.

"Police are very keen for any information that would lead to identifying this individual.”

The man is Caucasian with a "very pale complexion", slim build with dark brown hair and eyes, Coomera police say.

Police are urging anyone that has any information about the man or the incidents to contact Crime Stoppers or their local police station.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.