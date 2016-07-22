If you're serious about dating in 2016, there's only one app you need.

If you’re even remotely serious about dating in 2016 there’s only one app you need, and there’s no swiping involved. What is involved is catching Pokemon and battling together… the recipe for true love, I’m sure.

Yep… PokeDates is here, with the tag line:

“Gotta catch ’em all, together!”

Here’s how it works:

First off, you have to be a Pokemon GO user. You’re then asked to answer a few telling questions about yourself, creating a PokeProfile, and share your weekly schedule (Pokemon GO-ers are busy people, after all).

A team of specialists then spend time searching for your ideal PokeMatch; someone who’s PokeProfile is compatible with your own, and who’s free to “explore and battle” with you at times that suit.

You’ll receive an email with the details of your PokeDate, and where to meet. All you have to do is show up at the right place, at the right time, with the intention of catching ’em all… together.

Instead of a drinks date, it’s a date where you are doing something together. Kind of like going on an adventure hike with a date, except there’s no adventure hike.

Also, the first PokeDate is free.

Genius.

I see you shaking your head (or maybe I’m the only one shaking my head). But don’t scoff too soon.

Think about it. PokeDates solves a number of typical first date problems.