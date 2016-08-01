Nobody knows where the 'S' symbol we all drew in primary school came from.

It’s a sign we all know well, but evidently few understand.

If you grew up in 1990s Australia, chances are you doodled it all over your pencil case between recess and home time: the famous pointy ‘S’.

The symbol was created through a seemingly ingenious ‘connect the dots’ pattern, where you’d draw two sets of three parallel lines. The lines would then be joined diagonally and left to right before you’d make the final connections in a top and bottom spike.

The ‘S’ remains so beloved, there’s even a Facebook page with almost 300,000 likes dedicated to it.

The process of drawing the symbol might be straightforward, but it’s surrounded by mystery, as nobody can quite place its origins.

As Vice Australia reports, discussions into the sign’s history place it as a worldwide phenomena with a timeline that purportedly extends back as far as the 1970s (sorry, ’90s kids).

There have been various claims about it being the original logo for a few mainstream companies: surfing brand Stussy, car company Suzuki and even the Superman franchise.

These theories have, however, been smacked back down.

Vice‘s editor Julian Morgans has taken a deep dive into the story behind the ‘S’, going so far as to contact some key minds behind the Superman and Stussy brands.

Watch: Mia Freedman and Leigh Sales share the most important lessons they took from school. (Post continues after video.)