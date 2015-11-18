Poh: "I always do my own make-up for TV. Always."

I used to think I could pick healthy people from miles away. They were the ones in the tights and joggers, clutching a giant green smoothie and eating an acai bowl while running. Being healthy is about so much more than posting a #fistpo photo on insta – it’s about looking after your skin, your mind and your whole body.

Poh Ling Yeow is a person who does just that. She’s famous for being on Masterchef but she’s also a graphic designer, illustrator, painter and a former makeup artist.

She knows loads about skin and eating well which is why I wanted to feast on her thoughts about all things face…

Q: Poh, you have excellent skin. Tell me exactly what you do to your face morning, noon and night…

Every morning I use a natural moisturising lotion on my entire body and face after a shower. At night I use a cleanser with a face cleansing brush my mum gave me when I was as a teenager – yes, I’ve had it for 27 years.

If I have to step out of the house, I will always put on makeup because I’m a vain git. I never use foundation, even for special occasions, because I hate the way it feels and looks on my skin, but I do conceal EVERY blemish. My look is pretty fresh and natural but it takes about 30 minutes. I like to do it well, then I rarely touch it again except to top up on gloss and maybe some powder to reduce shine.

Q: Do you use a particular sunscreen, moisturiser or skin care range?

I use sunscreen everyday. No particular brand – I just make sure it’s a sensitive skin product or a ‘for children’ formula. When it comes to moisturiser I prefer a lightweight, natural all over moisturiser.

Q: Tell me about your health regime – what do you do each day to look after your body?

I’m not going to lie. I do nothing in the form of exercise but running Jamface. My two market stalls have become a full-time affair – I’m always moving and very active in our commercial kitchen. It’s rare for me to sit down during the day. I eat like a horse without denying myself anything but I naturally gravitate towards lots of veggies and I try to make sure I drink a very large pot of green tea a day, and no alcohol.

Q: As well as being a chef, an artist and a graphic designer you also have experience as a makeup artist. What did touching so many faces teach you about skin?

Skin is 90 per cent genetics. As a makeup artist I learnt nothing about caring for skin – most makeup abuses it, to be honest. I’ve always stuck to what I’ve known instinctively works on my skin – it’s vastly different for everyone. I have no belief or interest in magic tonics or expensive brands. In my experience natural products are the way to go.