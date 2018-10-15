Everything You Need To Know About Botox & Should You Shave Your Toes?

Botox is now almost as common as wearing mascara but it's hard to know how much you need and where it goes, so Leigh is going to give you a botox masterclass.
Plus they answer the age old question...should you shave your toes? Or is that a quick path to Hobbit feet?
And in our spendy/savey segment they share their favourite cheap fake tans.
