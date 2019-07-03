How To Do Waste-Free Beauty Like An Eco Instagram Influencer

Erin Rhoads has been documenting her waste and plastic-free life on Instagram for more than six years. Now, she’s sharing her tips for making your beauty bag more eco-friendly.



In this episode of You Beauty, Erin fills Leigh in on the natural skincare products she uses to keep her skin looking bright and glowy, and the brands doing amazing things in the waste-free space.



Plus, Erin shares a four-step recipe for making your own waste free (and cheap as chips) mascara at home.



And in our Spendy Savey segment, we hear why Erin can’t go without one not-so-eco beauty service. After all, life is about balance, right?

You can find all the products mentioned in todays show below;

Sunflower oil (from any health food store).

https://thesourcebulkfoods.com.au/shop/oils/organic-sunflower-oil/

Ethique Saving Face Serum, $44.95.

https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/organic-facial-serums/755477/ethique-saving-face-serum-potent-face.html

Organic Rosehip Oil (no specific brand).

Dirty Hippie Cosmetics Mineral Cream Concealer, $5.

https://dirtyhippiecosmetics.com.au/listing/242281361/mineral-cream-concealers-zero-waste

Keeping It Natural Cake Mascara, $28.19.

https://www.etsy.com/au/listing/82306520/black-creamy-cake-mascara-cake-mascara?ref=shop_home_feat_1&bes=1

Dirty Hippie Cosmetics Nourishing Lip and Cheek Tints, $15.

https://dirtyhippiecosmetics.com.au/listing/201812223/nourishing-lip-and-cheek-tints-zero

Perfect Potion Essential Oils.

https://www.perfectpotion.com.au/

Ethique Conditioner Bars, $24.95.

https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/organic-shampoo/770868/ethique-guardian-conditioner.html

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.

CREDITS:

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Erin Rhoads

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

If you want more beauty tips and tricks, you can join our You Beauty Facebook Group here… https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter… https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here. ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/



This episode was brought to you by Love Beauty & Planet