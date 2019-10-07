The Travel-Friendly Hair Dryers Worth Your Money

07 Oct 2019 · 20 minutes

The Travel-Friendly Hair Dryers Worth Your Money
Fact: Hotel hair dryers are notoriously terrible. We’ve all been there, stuck trying to dry your hair with a tiny hair dryer on holiday when you’d rather be eating and drinking all the things.

On this episode of You Beauty, Amy and Kelly go through the best hair dryers for frequent flyers and which ones are worth your money.

Plus, Amy answers a listener question about a new controversial skin treatment, and shares the best tips to keep you looking and feeling ‘made up’ on a beachside honeymoon.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Kelly shares the new supermarket lip liner with a genius design feature.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

Eco Tan Face Tan Water, $34.95.
https://www.nourishedlife.com.au/organic-fake-tan/61337/eco-tan-face-tan-water.html

ISLE OF PARADISE Self-Tanning Drops, $39.
https://www.mecca.com.au/isle-of-paradise/self-tanning-drops-medium/I-035819.html?

Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer, $549.
https://shop.dyson.com.au/hair-care/dyson-supersonic-hair-dryer-iron-fuchsia-323191-01#bU0BRUReSQh3WK18.97

Parlux Supercompact Ionic & Ceramic 3500 Hairdryer, $214.95.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/parlux/parlux-supercompact-ionic-ceramic-3500-hairdryer.html

ghd Flight® Travel Hair Dryer, $99.
https://www.ghdhair.com/au/hair-dryers/flight-travel-hair-dryer

Kelly’s Spendy: Pat Mcgrath Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Foundation, $106.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/pat-mcgrath-skin-fetish-sublime-perfection-foundation/v/medium-19

Amy’s Spendy: Yves Saint Laurent Volupté Plump In Colour Lip Balm, $57.
https://www.mecca.com.au/yves-saint-laurent/volupte-plump-in-colour/V-035417.html

Kelly’s Savey: MCoBeauty Lip Liner Universal by Sophie Monk, $20.
https://mcobeauty.com/whats-new/the-beauty-edit-lip-liner-universal

Amy’s Savey: Sephora Collection Glow Peel Pads, $24.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/sephora-collection-glow-peel-pads/v/60-pieces

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Lama Zakharia

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

