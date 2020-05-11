Uh, Does Toner Actually Do Anything?

Search

a day ago

Queen Leigh is back in her seat this week and ready to give some fabulous beauty advice!

In this episode, the beauty queens Leigh and Kelly discuss all things toners; are they actually a necessary part of your skincare routine? 

Plus, how many types of hairbrush are there, and most importantly is there one magic brush to make your hair less frizzy?

And in Spendy Savey, Leigh has found a fancy foundation that’s perfect for autumn.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Savey

Spendy

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

ProducerLeah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group https://bit.ly/youbeautyfacebook

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by QV - together we're stronger. 

