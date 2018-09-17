The Right Order For Your Skincare & Where To Apply Bronzer

Find all the products mentioned in this episode here.

https://www.mamamia.com.au/skincare-order/

Skincare has gotten a whole lot more complicated since the days of “cleanse, tone and moisturise.” So what order do you apply your products?

And if your confused about exactly where to put blush and bronzer, Leigh has some tips for you.

Plus in our Spendy/Savey segment we’ll tell you how to get effortless waves in your hair just by air drying.

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

