The Benefits Of a Silk Pillow & Should I Give My Skin A Break?

Find all the products mentioned in today's episode here...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/silk-pillowcase-benefits/

Does giving your skin a break from makeup actually offer any benefits? Kelly and Leigh discuss whether your skin can actually 'breathe'.

And silk pillows are having a bit of a moment right now, but is it actually worth spending the money for the proposed beauty benefits? We chat through it plus share where you can find the cheapest silk pillowslips.

Plus in our Spendy Savey, Kelly has found a $6 liquid lipstick which lasts all day but isnt drying.

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/