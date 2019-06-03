Help! How Do I Get Rid Of Stains On My Nails

Everyone loves a bright nail colour in summer and a dark one in winter...ut what happens when you try to take it off and it has stained your nails?

Leigh and Kelly chat about the best way to get your nails back to their natural colour without damaging them. And cleansing can be confusing as hell. Should you double cleanse? How many times a week? Does it really get everything off? No need to stress because Leigh's going to take you through the right cleansing process and maybe even share a few great products, too.



Plus in our Spendy Savey segment, Kelly's found the perfect product if you're looking for a beautiful gift to give.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Bubble Bath, $19.95.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/opi/opi-nail-lacquer-28.html

Manicare Makeup Remover Towel, $9.99.

https://www.manicare.com.au/manicare/shop-our-products-/face/p/makeup-remover-towel/23070.html

IT COSMETICS Your Skin But Better™ CC+™ Cream SPF 50, $61.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/it-cosmetics-your-skin-but-better-cc-plus-cream-spf-50/v/fair

Leigh’s Spendy: Drunk Elephant Slaai Cleanser, $52.

https://www.mecca.com.au/drunk-elephant/slaai-cleanser/I-037466.html

Kelly’s Spendy: Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash, $40.

https://www.aesop.com/au/p/body/hand/resurrection-aromatique-hand-wash/

Leigh’s Savey: Batiste Dry Shampoo with Volume, $12.95.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/91671/batiste-hair-benefits-volume-dry-shampoo-200ml

Kelly’s Savey: Andalou Naturals CannaCell Glow Mask, $22.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/andalou-naturals-cannacellr-glow-mask-50-g

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

