Will I Sweat My Skincare Off At The Gym?

you beauty

18 hours ago · 16 minutes

We all know exercise is good for us, but it makes us sweat. Heaps. And for those of us who do our skincare before we hit the gym, it can seem like a huge waste of time. 

In this episode, Kelly and Leigh give you all the answers on exactly when to apply your cleansers, serums and sunscreen to make sure they stay on your face for as long as possible. 

Plus, is there such a thing as applying too much hair mask?

And in Spendy Savey, Leigh has got her hands on the newest product from Zoe Foster Blake’s skincare brand Go-To, and can’t wait to tell us all about it.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micellar Solution, $29.99

https://www.priceline.com.au/bioderma-sensibio-h2o-micelle-solution-500-ml 

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3, $49.95

https://www.ozhairandbeauty.com/collections/all/products/olaplex-hair-perfector-no-3-100ml

Pantene Pro-v Intense Rescue Shots, $9

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/53189/pantene-pro-v-intense-rescus-shots-ampoules 

R+CO Balloon Dry Volume Spray, $44

https://www.davidjones.com/Product/23114404/RCo-Balloon-Dry-Volume-Spray 

L’Occitane Aromachologie Shampoo, $45

https://au.loccitane.com/aromachologie-nourishing-shampoo,23,1,1235,1259637.htm

L’Occitane Aromachologie Conditioner, $45

https://au.loccitane.com/aromachologie-intense-repairing-conditioner,23,1,1235,1259627.htm

Touch of Silver Toning Shampoo, $12.99

https://www.priceline.com.au/pro-voke-touch-of-silver-brightening-shampoo-200-ml

De Lorenzo Novafusion Colour Care Shampoo Silver, $29.90

https://www.hairhousewarehouse.com.au/De-Lorenzo-Novafusion-Silver

Fudge Clean Blonde Violet Toning Shampoo, $14

https://www.priceline.com.au/fudge-clean-blonde-violet-toning-shampoo-300-ml

De Lorenzo Protein Spray, $22.99

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/91021/de-lorenzo-protein-complex-spray-250ml-online-only 

John Frieda Brilliant Brunette Shampoo, $17.99

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/79268/john-frieda-brilliant-brunette-visibly-deeper-shampoo-250ml 

John Frieda Brilliant Brunette Conditioner, $17.99

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/79267/john-frieda-brilliant-brunette-visibly-deeper-conditioner-250ml 

Mario Badescu,

https://www.mecca.com.au/mario-badescu/

Kelly Savey: John Frieda Detox & Repair Mask, 

https://www.johnfrieda.com/en-uk/products/detox-and-repair/detox-and-repair-masque/

Leigh Savey: Revolution Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Overnight Hydrating Face Mask, $16

https://www.priceline.com.au/revolution-skincare-hyaluronic-acid-overnight-hydrating-face-mask-50-ml 

Kelly Spendy: Dermalogica Age Bright Clearing Serum, $98.89

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/dermalogica/dermalogica-age-bright-clearing-serum-30ml.html

Leigh Spendy: Go-To Fancy Face, $45

https://gotoskincare.com/products/fancy-face?variant=4382383210630

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer:  Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

