Shelley Craft Does Her Own Makeup For The Block

If you watch any TV these days (and who doesn’t, let’s be real) then you’ll definitely know Shelley Craft.

The Aussie media personality and mum-of-two has always been a fixture in living rooms, having hosted shows like Australia’s Funniest Home Videos, The Great Outdoors and Saturday Disney.

Most recently, Shelley’s a co-host on the hit DIY renovation show The Block, and in this episode of You Beauty, she shares with Amy why she does her own hair and makeup for the reality show.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Shelley spills on a very fancy foundation that she loves.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Ultraceuticals Foam Cleanser, $65.

https://www.ultraceuticals.com/au/ultra-brightening-foaming-cleanser.html

IT COSMETICS Your Skin But Better™ CC+™ Cream SPF 50, $61.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/it-cosmetics-your-skin-but-better-cc-plus-cream-spf-50/v/fair

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil, $42.99.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/93043/neutrogena-rapid-wrinkle-repair-retinol-oil-30ml

MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation, $54.

https://www.mecca.com.au/mac-cosmetics/studio-fix-fluid-spf-15/V-030340.html

Garbo & Kelly Instagirl Contour Palette, $70.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/garbo-and-kelly/garbo-kelly-contour-instagirl.html

MAC Eyeshadow (as an eyeliner), $29.

https://www.maccosmetics.com.au/product/13840/363/products/makeup/eyes/shadow/Eye-Shadow?#!/shade/Carbon

Maybelline Great Lash Mascara, $12.95.

https://www.priceline.com.au/maybelline-great-lash-mascara-12-7-ml

Perfect Poutz lip products: https://perfectpoutz.com/?fbclid=IwAR0dFNNKt3oSBdS6Ao7X_OsHC-tvc1SSjZKG7VAxzGqqtQarlTS6VBx5lWo

Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Lotion, $12.99.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/60670/vaseline-intensive-care-body-lotion-cocoa-glow-750ml

Chanel Chance Eau de Parfum 50ml, $179.99.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/90425/chanel-chance-eau-de-parfum-50ml-spray

Batiste Dry Shampoo, $10.49.

https://www.priceline.com.au/batiste-dry-shampoo-original-200-ml

Shelly’s Spendy: Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $99.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/giorgio-armani-luminous-silk-foundation/v/2

Shelly’s Savey: Rice Bran Oil.

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark

With thanks to: Shelley Craft

Producer: Lem Zakharia





GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode was brought to you by L'Occitane En Provence