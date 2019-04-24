Sarah Roza's Favourite Cleanser Doubles As A Stain Remover

In this episode Married At First Sight royalty Sarah Roza drops by to share her tips from her years of working in the beauty industry.

Sarah sits down with Leigh to share her favourite multi-purpose products, including her favourite highlighter and concealer, plus she reveals the cleanser which she sometimes uses as a stain remover.

Plus, she finally convinces Leigh to try a primer and also shares her all-time favourite fragrance that whacks you in the face with nostalgia.

You can find all the products mentioned in this episode, right here...

Garnier – Pure Active Micellar Water, $13.95.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/78530/garnier-pure-active-micellar-water-400ml





O Cosmedics Gentle Antioxidant Cleanser, $54.

https://www.inskincosmedics.com.au/detail/00r1?ref=o-cosmedics





DMK Retosin Vitamin A Lotion, available only at DMK clinics.

http://dannemking.com.au/products/retosin/

Find clinics here: http://dannemking.com.au/clinic-locator/





Skin Physics Dragon’s Blood Facial Sculpting Gel, $59.95.

https://skinphysics.com.au/collections/dragons-blood/products/facial-sculpting-gel



Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Spray SPF 70 - not available in Australia yet, but we do have the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist SPF 50+, $14.95.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/67655/neutrogena-ultra-sheer-body-mist-spf-50-140g





freezeframe REVITALEYES, $69.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/65749/freezeframe-revitaleyes





Revlon PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $29.95

https://www.priceline.com.au/revlon-photoready-perfecting-primer-27-ml

DB Cosmetics Matte Velvet Foundation, $16.99.

https://www.dbcosmetics.com.au/matte-velvet-foundation





DB Cosmetics Banana Brightening Powder, $12.99.

https://www.dbcosmetics.com.au/vegan-banana-powder



Rimmel Volume Flash x 10 Extreme Instant Thickening Mascara, $10.85.

https://www.priceline.com.au/rimmel-volume-flash-x-10-extreme-black-mascara-8-ml?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI5Oaaj-Dn4QIVEB4rCh18CAIjEAYYASABEgL51vD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds





Le Tan - Express 30 min Tan Mousse, $14.99.

https://www.letan.com.au/product/5838/express-mousse-110ml



Britney Spears Fantasy 100ml Eau de Parfum Spray, 100ml for $22.99.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/50634/britney-spears-fantasy-100ml-eau-de-parfum-spray



Sarah’s Spendy: Alpha H - Liquid Gold Ultimate Perfecting Mask, $75.

https://alpha-h.com/product/liquid-gold-ultimate-perfecting-mask/



Sarah’s Savey: DB Cosmetics Roza Gold Plumping Lip Gloss.

https://www.dbcosmetics.com.au/makeup/db-x-sarah-roza

All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.





CREDITS:

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Sarah Roza

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

If you want more beauty tips and tricks, you can join our You Beauty Facebook Group here… https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter… https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here. ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by Revitalift Laser from L'Oreal Paris. Visit https://www.lorealparis.com.au/revitalift-laser