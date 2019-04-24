Sarah Roza's Favourite Cleanser Doubles As A Stain Remover

you beauty

24 Apr 2019 · 22 minutes

In this episode Married At First Sight royalty Sarah Roza drops by to share her tips from her years of working in the beauty industry.

Sarah sits down with Leigh to share her favourite multi-purpose products, including her favourite highlighter and concealer, plus she reveals the cleanser which she sometimes uses as a stain remover.

Plus, she finally convinces Leigh to try a primer and also shares her all-time favourite fragrance that whacks you in the face with nostalgia.

You can find all the products mentioned in this episode, right here... 

Garnier – Pure Active Micellar Water, $13.95.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/78530/garnier-pure-active-micellar-water-400ml

O Cosmedics Gentle Antioxidant Cleanser, $54.
https://www.inskincosmedics.com.au/detail/00r1?ref=o-cosmedics

DMK Retosin Vitamin A Lotion, available only at DMK clinics.
http://dannemking.com.au/products/retosin/

Find clinics here: http://dannemking.com.au/clinic-locator/

Skin Physics Dragon’s Blood Facial Sculpting Gel, $59.95.
https://skinphysics.com.au/collections/dragons-blood/products/facial-sculpting-gel


Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Spray SPF 70 - not available in Australia yet, but we do have the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist SPF 50+, $14.95.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/67655/neutrogena-ultra-sheer-body-mist-spf-50-140g


freezeframe REVITALEYES, $69.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/65749/freezeframe-revitaleyes

Revlon PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $29.95
https://www.priceline.com.au/revlon-photoready-perfecting-primer-27-ml

 

DB Cosmetics Matte Velvet Foundation, $16.99.
https://www.dbcosmetics.com.au/matte-velvet-foundation

DB Cosmetics Banana Brightening Powder, $12.99.
https://www.dbcosmetics.com.au/vegan-banana-powder


Rimmel Volume Flash x 10 Extreme Instant Thickening Mascara, $10.85.
https://www.priceline.com.au/rimmel-volume-flash-x-10-extreme-black-mascara-8-ml?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI5Oaaj-Dn4QIVEB4rCh18CAIjEAYYASABEgL51vD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

Le Tan - Express 30 min Tan Mousse, $14.99.
https://www.letan.com.au/product/5838/express-mousse-110ml


Britney Spears Fantasy 100ml Eau de Parfum Spray, 100ml for $22.99.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/50634/britney-spears-fantasy-100ml-eau-de-parfum-spray


Sarah’s Spendy: Alpha H - Liquid Gold Ultimate Perfecting Mask, $75.
https://alpha-h.com/product/liquid-gold-ultimate-perfecting-mask/


Sarah’s Savey:  DB Cosmetics Roza Gold Plumping Lip Gloss.
https://www.dbcosmetics.com.au/makeup/db-x-sarah-roza

CREDITS:

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Sarah Roza

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

If you want more beauty tips and tricks, you can join our You Beauty Facebook Group here… https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter…  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here. ... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by Revitalift Laser from L'Oreal Paris. Visit https://www.lorealparis.com.au/revitalift-laser

