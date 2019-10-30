Rowi Singh Is The Beauty Influencer You Need To Follow

Rowi Singh is an Australian beauty influencer and content creator, and you need to follow her on Instagram immediately. (https://www.instagram.com/rowisingh/?hl=en)

Fusing her unique and eccentric sense of style with her Punjabi heritage, Rowi is known for creating vibrant, original beauty looks that blend her culture with what everyone’s talking about in pop culture.

Rowi talks with host Amy about her beauty routine, but also how she reclaimed her cultural identity and sense of self through the transformative power of makeup.

You can also catch Rowi at MAXINSTITUTE presents SCHOOL OF SEPHORA on Saturday November 2 at Carriageworks, Sydney.

https://moshtix.com.au/v2/event/maxinstitute-presents-school-of-sephora/115850?skin=maxinstitute

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark

With thanks to: Rowi Singh

Producer: Lem Zakharia





