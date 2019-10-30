Rowi Singh Is The Beauty Influencer You Need To Follow

you beauty

30 Oct 2019 · 20 minutes

Rowi Singh is an Australian beauty influencer and content creator, and you need to follow her on Instagram immediately. (https://www.instagram.com/rowisingh/?hl=en)

Fusing her unique and eccentric sense of style with her Punjabi heritage, Rowi is known for creating vibrant, original beauty looks that blend her culture with what everyone’s talking about in pop culture.

Rowi talks with host Amy about her beauty routine, but also how she reclaimed her cultural identity and sense of self through the transformative power of makeup.

You can also catch Rowi at MAXINSTITUTE presents SCHOOL OF SEPHORA on Saturday November 2 at Carriageworks, Sydney.

https://moshtix.com.au/v2/event/maxinstitute-presents-school-of-sephora/115850?skin=maxinstitute

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

Virgin Unrefined Coconut Oil.

Tatcha One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil, $73.

https://www.mecca.com.au/tatcha/one-step-camellia-cleansing-oil/V-027968.html

Glow Recipe Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser, $52.

https://www.mecca.com.au/glow-recipe/blueberry-bounce-gentle-cleanser/I-038853.html?

FOREO The Luna 3 for Normal Skin, $299.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/foreo/foreo-the-luna-3-for-normal-skin.html 

Pat Mcgrath Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Primer, $99.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/pat-mcgrath-skin-fetish-sublime-perfection-primer/v/30ml

Pat Mcgrath Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation, $106.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/pat-mcgrath-skin-fetish-sublime-perfection-foundation/v/medium-19

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation, $52.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/fenty-beauty-pro-filtr-hydrating-longwear-foundation/v/270

Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer, $40.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tarte-shape-tape-contour-concealer/v/20b-light?

Kat Von D Tattoo Liner, $28.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/kat-von-d-tattoo-liner-trooper/v/trooper-satin-black

Benefit BADgal Bang! Mascara, $43.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/benefit-cosmetics-badgal-bang/v/8-5g 

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, $30.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/fenty-gloss-bomb-universal-lip-luminizer/v/diamond-milk

LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm in Grapefruit, $23.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/laneige-lip-glowy-balm/v/grapefruit

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask, $28.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/laneige-lip-sleeping-mask/v/berry-202818

Kat Von D Saint + Sinner Eau De Parfum Mini Set, $28.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/kat-von-d-beauty-saint-plus-sinner-eau-de-parfum-mini-set/v/default

OUAI Hair Oil, $48.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/ouai-hair-oil/v/default

Rowi’s Spendy: Pat Mcgrath Mothership II Sublime Eyeshadow Palette, $195.

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark 

With thanks to: Rowi Singh

Producer: Lem Zakharia

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected]mamamia.com.au or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

