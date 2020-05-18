Retinol Vs. Retinoid: What’s The Difference?

In this episode, Leigh and Kelly explain the difference between two commonly-mistaken types of Vitamin A, retinol and retinoid.
Plus, what are those silicone chest pads that keep popping up on Facebook, and do they actually work?
And in Spendy Savey, Kelly spills on an amazing 3-in-1 hair tool that’ll give you a “delicious array of curls.”
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
- Wrinkles Schminkles. https://www.wrinklesschminkles.com/
- Bourjois Velvet The Pencil in Nudifull, $18.07. https://bit.ly/2WYxQdj
- Andalou Naturals CannaCell Glow Mask, $24.99. https://bit.ly/2M1LtlH
- The Evening Standard (The skincare experts who don’t use retinol - and why). https://bit.ly/2zq0OtG
Savey:
- Kelly - Slick Stick Hair Wand, $23.99. https://bit.ly/2X0nXfk
- Leigh - Lacura Caviar Illumination 3 Minute Cell Renewal Mask. https://bit.ly/3glXWPp
Spendy:
- Kelly - Muk Curl Stick, $119.95. https://bit.ly/3gmJgze
- Leigh - QED Skincare Ultra-Sensitive Face Balm, $76. https://bit.ly/2Zwx6Os
- & QED Skincare The Body Exfoliator, $68.
CREDITS
Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren
Producer: Leah Porges
