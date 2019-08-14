The Reason Rebecca Harding Only Wears Brown Mascara

If you know Hamish and Andy, there’s a good chance you know Rebecca Harding.
Bec is an Aussie model, influencer and brand ambassador. You’ve probably also seen Bec on a few red carpets with her partner, comedian Andy Lee.
In this episode of You Beauty, Bec chats to Amy about how her beauty routine changes depending on whether she’s on a shoot or at home on the couch.
She also shares why she only ever wears brown eyeliner and mascara, and the fake tan that saved her life at the Logies two years ago.
And in our Spendy Savey segment, Bec tells us about her favourite luxe beauty buy with ties to a… Hungarian Queen?
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
SkinCeuticals Simply Clean Cleanser, $67.
SkinCeuticals Micro-Exfoliating Scrub, $47.
SkinCeuticals Daily Moisture, $134.
SkinCeuticals Renew Overnight Oily-Combination, $113.
Go-To Face Hero, $45.
Dermaceutic Tri Vita C30 Serum, $130.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, $125.
PERRICONE MD No Makeup Foundation Serum, $92.
L'Oreal Infallible 24 Hour Liquid Foundation, $31.95.
YSL Touche Éclat - Radiant Touch, $70.
STILA Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner, $34.
BY TERRY Mascara Terrybly in Moka Brown, $70.
Kevyn Aucoin The Volume Mascara, $43.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk, $49.
By Terry Baume De Rose Lip Care, $89.
Elle Effect Tan, $40.86.
Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Scrub, $40.
Bec’s Spendy: OMOROVICZA Queen of Hungary Mist, $99.
Bec’s Savey: Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micelle Solution, $29.99.
CREDITS
Host: Amy Clark
With thanks to Rebecca Harding
Producer: Rachael Hart
