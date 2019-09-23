Let's Talk About Period Skincare

23 Sep 2019 · 17 minutes

Let's Talk About Period Skincare
It's something all women go through each and every month, but did you know your period can effect your skin? 

Amy and Kelly chat about the best way to prevent hormonal breakouts, and which products you can use to combat them. 

Plus what type of skincare is safe to use around your sensitive eye area?

And in our Spendy Savey segment Kelly pulls out a good old chemist favourite that's going to be extremely useful coming in to Summer. 

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

MARIO BADESCU Drying Lotion, $26.
https://www.mecca.com.au/mario-badescu/drying-lotion/I-004684.html

Paula's Choice 10% Niacinamide Booster, $62.
https://www.paulaschoice.com.au/10pct-niacinamide-booster/798.html

The Ordinary. Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, $9.90.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/the-ordinary/the-ordinary-niacinamide-10-zinc-1-30ml.html

Read Amy’s full story on Period Skincare on Mamamia:
https://www.mamamia.com.au/period-acne-period-skincare/

Kelly Savey: Dove Clinical Protection Antiperspirant, $14.73.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/59469/dove-for-women-clinical-protection-antiperspirant-deodorant-fresh-touch-cream-45ml

Amy Savey: Rubi Lip Crayon, $9.90.
https://cottonon.com/AU/lip-crayon/9353699084259.html

Kelly Spendy: Clarins Plant Gold L'OR DES PLANTES, $75.
https://www.clarins.com.au/plant-gold-l-or-des-plantes/C080033164.html

Amy Spendy: ELLIS BROOKLYN Sci Fi EDP, 50ml for $153.
https://www.mecca.com.au/ellis-brooklyn/sci-fi-edp/V-030730.html?cgpath=brands-brook

(Or 10ml for $46: https://www.mecca.com.au/ellis-brooklyn/sci-fi-edp/V-030730.html?cgpath=brands-brook)

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart 

This episode was brought to you by Elizabeth Arden Vitamin C Ceramide Capsules

