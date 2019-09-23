Let's Talk About Period Skincare

It's something all women go through each and every month, but did you know your period can effect your skin?



Amy and Kelly chat about the best way to prevent hormonal breakouts, and which products you can use to combat them.



Plus what type of skincare is safe to use around your sensitive eye area?



And in our Spendy Savey segment Kelly pulls out a good old chemist favourite that's going to be extremely useful coming in to Summer.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

MARIO BADESCU Drying Lotion, $26.

Paula's Choice 10% Niacinamide Booster, $62.

The Ordinary. Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, $9.90.

Read Amy’s full story on Period Skincare on Mamamia:

Kelly Savey: Dove Clinical Protection Antiperspirant, $14.73.

Amy Savey: Rubi Lip Crayon, $9.90.

Kelly Spendy: Clarins Plant Gold L'OR DES PLANTES, $75.

Amy Spendy: ELLIS BROOKLYN Sci Fi EDP, 50ml for $153.

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

