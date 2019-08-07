Australia... Meet America's Leigh Campbell

If you've ever wondered what an American Leigh Campbell would be like, wonder no more.

Her name is Desiree Stordahl and she’s the Research and Education Manager for the cult US skincare brand Paula’s Choice.

Oh, and Desiree’s also spent the last decade writing about all things beauty as a Beauty Editor and author. So when it comes to beauty, she kinda knows what she's talking about.

In this episode of You Beauty, Desiree chats to Amy about whether the price of a skincare product really reflects how well it works, and shares her tips for growing luscious lashes.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, she reveals her favourite lipstick is one you’ll find at the chemist for $5.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, $38.

https://www.paulaschoice.com.au/skin-perfecting-2pct-bha-liquid-exfoliant/201.html

Paula’s Choice 10% Niacinamide Booster, $62.

https://www.paulaschoice.com.au/10pct-niacinamide-booster/798.html

Urban Decay Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion, $35.

https://www.mecca.com.au/urban-decay/original-eyeshadow-primer-potion-paraben-free/V-022250.html

Too Faced Peach Perfect Foundation, $55.

https://www.mecca.com.au/too-faced/peach-perfect-foundation/V-033695.html

MAC Studio Waterweight Foundation SPF 30+, $58.

https://www.myer.com.au/p/studio-waterweight-spf-30-foundation-404031520

Kat Von D Beauty Tattoo Liner, $28.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/kat-von-d-tattoo-liner-trooper/v/trooper-satin-black

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $34.

https://www.mecca.com.au/stila/stay-all-day-waterproof-liquid-eye-liner/V-007364.html

Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara, $56.

https://www.ebay.com.au/i/133120522093?chn=ps&norover=1&mkevt=1&mkrid=705-139619-5960-0&mkcid=2&itemid=133120522093&targetid=539000222320&device=c&mktype=pla&googleloc=9071791&poi=&campaignid=1669165658&mkgroupid=68573517310&rlsatarget=pla-539000222320&abcId=578876&merchantid=7364522&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI26iO2ojw4wIVyQorCh1sbweIEAYYASABEgIH4vD_BwE

Babelash Essential Serum, $52.

https://babelash.com/collections/treatments/products/eyelash-serum-2ml

Revitalash ADVANCED Eyelash Conditioner, $85.95.

https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/revitalash-advanced-eyelash-conditioner/3222988?

Dior Addict Lip Glow, $52.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/dior-dior-addict-lip-glow/v/001-pink

Jergens Natural Glow Revitalizing Daily Moisturiser, $10.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/jergens-natural-glow-daily-moisturiser-medium-to-tan-221-ml

Sol De Janeiro Coco Cababa Body Mist, $30.90.

https://www.revolveclothing.com.au/sol-de-janeiro-coco-cabana-body-fragrance/dp/SOLJ-WU26/

OUAI Matte Pomade, $37.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/ouai-matte-pomade/v/default

Desiree’s Spendy: Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Face, $49.

https://www.mecca.com.au/kevyn-aucoin/glass-glow-face/V-037919.html

Desiree’s Savey: NYX lipsticks and lip glosses, from $5.

https://www.nyxcosmetics.com/lips

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

With thanks to Desiree Stordahl

Producer: Rachael Hart

