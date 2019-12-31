Kelly And Leigh’s (Not So Fancy) New Year's Resolutions

31 Dec 2019 · 11 minutes

Kelly And Leigh’s (Not So Fancy) New Year's Resolutions
Happy New Year Youbies and hello 2020!

While everyone's out and about enjoying the warm summer days, Leigh and Kelly are in the studio dishing out the tips. From keeping your skin protected from the sun to making sure you can still feel your feet at the end of a night in heels, this bonus episode of You Beauty is basically a summer survival guide. 

Plus, what are your New Year's resolutions? Kelly and Leigh haven’t been too happy about their beauty upkeep this past year and are hoping to change that in 2020.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

Libra Double Panty Liners, $3.55. https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/62799/libra-double-liners-so-slim-20 

Edible Beauty Australia Natural Sunscreen SPF 50+, $39. https://ediblebeautyaustralia.com/products/basking-beauty-natural-sunscreen 

Bondi Sands Glo Shimmer One Day Tan, $17.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/bondi-sands-glo-shimmer-one-day-tan-100-ml

Dermal Therapy Blistop, $6.45. 

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/59032/dermal-therapy-blistop-32-5ml


CREDITS

Host: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Kelly And Leigh's (Not So Fancy) New Year's Resolutions

