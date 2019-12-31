Leigh Campbell’s Ultimate New Mum Beauty Tricks

you beauty

2 days ago · 17 minutes

Leigh Campbell’s Ultimate New Mum Beauty Tricks
Don’t freak out but Kelly and Leigh are back for their first official episode of the year! They’re feeling refreshed, relaxed and ready to talk all things beauty in 2020. 

On this episode of You Beauty, Leigh has some tips for new mums on how to feel and look their best with a newborn and minimal sleep. Hint: hydration is key!

Plus, Kelly and Leigh discuss if fake tan is okay to use on your face. The short answer is yes… and no.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Kelly has found the ‘Goldilocks’ of all brushes she uses for absolutely everything.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

Tarte Pack Your Bags 911 Undereye Rescue Patches, 2pcs x 4 for $29.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tarte-pack-your-bags/v/default

Dr Lewinn's Line Smoothing Complex S8 Hyaluronic Acid & Caffeine Under Eye Recovery Masks, 3 piece for $14.95.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/93729/dr-lewinn-s-line-smoothing-complex-s8-hyaluronic-acid-caffeine-under-eye-recovery-masks-3-piece

MAC Amplified Lipstick in Morange, $30.

https://www.maccosmetics.com.au/product/13854/52598/products/makeup/lips/lipstick/Amplified-Lipstick?#!/shade/Morange

Leigh’s Spendy: Gucci 25 Goldie Red, Rouge à Lèvres Voile Lipstick in Agatha Orange, $57.

https://www.gucci.com/au/en_au/pr/beauty/makeup/lips/sheer/25-goldie-red-rouge-a-levres-voile-lipstick-p-5861699PLP89525 

Kelly’s Spendy: Bangn Body Firming Lotion, $48.

https://www.bangnbody.com/products/bangn-body-lotion 

Leigh’s Savey: Bourjois Always Fabulous Foundation, $35.

https://www.priceline.com.au/bourjois-always-fabulous-foundation-30-ml

Kelly’s Savey: Real Techniques Mini Multitask Blush Brush, $11.99.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/real-techniques/real-techniques-mini-multitask-brush.html

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

This episode is brought to you by Cancer Council Face Daywear Moisturiser Range

