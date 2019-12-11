Mum-Of-Six Madeleine West's No-Fuss Beauty Routine

You may know today’s guest Madeleine West from TV shows including Neighbours, The Wrong Girl, House Husbands and Playing for Keeps. She’s been a permanent fixture on Aussie screens for over two decades (but who’s counting?).
The author and mum-of-six is a lover of quick and minimal fuss beauty products. In this episode of You Beauty, Madeleine shares her favourite natural beauty brands, as well as how she manages to take care of her skin and children at the same time.
And in our Spendy Savey segment, she reveals her favourite shampoo and conditioner treatment to splurge on.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
Thursday Plantation Tea Tree Oil 50ml, $16.80.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/39927/Thursday-Plantation-Tea-Tree-Pure-Oil-50ml
QV Moisturiser, $8.49.
https://www.priceline.com.au/ego-qv-cream-tube-100-g
Go-To Face Hero, $45.
https://www.mecca.com.au/go-to/face-hero/I-038679.html
Go-To Very Useful Face Cream, $41.
https://www.mecca.com.au/go-to/very-useful-face-cream/V-038685.html?cgpath=brands-goto
Hunter Lab Cleansing Facial Scrub, $39. https://hunterlab.com.au/product/cleansing-facial-scrub/
Cancer Council SPF 50+ Day Wear Face Matte Invisible, $14.95.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/89014/cancer-council-spf-50-day-wear-face-matte-invisible-75ml-tube?rcid=715
Chantecaille products
https://www.mecca.com.au/chantecaille/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI_djEn6Cx5gIVizgrCh2cdgetEAAYASAAEgKiifD_BwE
Garnier Miracle Skin Perfector BB Cream, $15.95.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/64315/Garnier-BB-Cream-Miracle-Skin-Perfector-SPF15-02-Light-50mL
Rimmel Hide The Blemish Cover Stick, $10.50.
https://www.priceline.com.au/rimmel-london-hide-the-blemish-cover-stick-4-g
Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Red Square, $41.
https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/velvet-matte-lip-pencil/V-000490.html?cgpath=brands-nars
Paw Paw Ointment, $6.60.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/41820/lucas-papaw-ointment-25g?rcid=2311
EyEnvy Mascara (available in selected salons and spas)
http://www.eyenvy.com.au/eyenvy-mascara.html
Go-To Exception-Oil, $51.
https://www.mecca.com.au/go-to/exception-oil/I-038686.html?cgpath=brands-goto-body
Spendy: Olaplex Hair Protector, $50.
https://www.sephora.com.au/products/olaplex-no-dot-3-hair-perfector/v/100ml
Savey: Paw Paw Ointment, $6.60.
https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/41820/lucas-papaw-ointment-25g?rcid=2311
CREDITS
Host: Amy Clark
With thanks to: Madeleine West
Producers: Lem Zakharia and Leah Porges
GET IN TOUCH:
You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/
Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.
Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here...
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/
Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/
Be part of our big annual podcast survey - https://surveys.globaltestmarket.com/survey/selfserve/1aab/13100768/13100768_CS
This episode was brought to you by Jean Paul Gaultier's La Belle and Le Beau