The Difference Between Lactic And Glycolic Acid

You've probably heard people chatting about acids in skincare, right? But do you actually know the difference between them all and which one to put on your face?
In this episode of You Beauty, Amy and Kelly discuss the difference between two of the most popular acids, lactic acid and glycolic acid.
Plus, what the heck is a Brazilian blowout and is it even safe?
And in our Spendy Savey segment, Kelly and Amy share their favourite affordable hair care products.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
Alpha-H Liquid Gold, $59.95.
https://www.lookfantastic.com.au/alpha-h-liquid-gold-100ml/10243506.html?
The Ordinary 7% Glycolic Toner, $14.50.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/the-ordinary/the-ordinary-glycolic-acid-7-toning-solution.html
Go-To Exfoliating Swipeys, $46.
https://www.mecca.com.au/go-to/exfoliating-swipeys/I-038683.html
REN Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic, $49.
https://www.mecca.com.au/ren-clean-skincare/ready-steady-glow-daily-aha-tonic/I-031500.html
Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, $160.
https://www.mecca.com.au/sunday-riley/good-genes-lactic-acid-treatment/I-015823.html
NIP+FAB Glycolic Fix Daily Cleansing Pads 60 Pack, $34.99.
https://www.priceline.com.au/nip-fab-glycolic-fix-daily-cleansing-pads-60-pack
Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel, $135.
https://www.mecca.com.au/dr-dennis-gross/alpha-beta-universal-daily-peel/V-017011.html
Amy’s Spendy:
VIRTUE Recovery Shampoo, $54.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/virtue/virtue-recovery-shampoo-240ml.html
VIRTUE Recovery Conditioner, $56.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/virtue/virtue-recovery-conditioner-200ml.html
Amy’s Savey: Spa Savvy Twist Turban Hair Wrap 2pk, $9.99.
https://www.catch.com.au/product/spa-savvy-twist-turban-hair-wrap-2pk-randomly-selected-405745/
Kelly’s Spendy: Murad Prebiotic 4-in-1 Multi Cleanser, $58.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/murad/murad-prebiotic-4-in-1-multi-cleanser-148ml.html?
Kelly’s Savey: Tangle Teezer, $19.99.
https://www.priceline.com.au/brand/tangle-teezer/tangle-teezer-wet-detangler-millennial-pink-1-ea
CREDITS
Hosts: Amy Clark and Kelly McCarren
Producer: Rachael Hart
GET IN TOUCH:
Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.
This episode was brought to you by Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick