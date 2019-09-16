The Difference Between Lactic And Glycolic Acid

you beauty

16 Sep 2019 · 18 minutes

The Difference Between Lactic And Glycolic Acid
You've probably heard people chatting about acids in skincare, right? But do you actually know the difference between them all and which one to put on your face?

In this episode of You Beauty, Amy and Kelly discuss the difference between two of the most popular acids, lactic acid and glycolic acid.

Plus, what the heck is a Brazilian blowout and is it even safe?

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Kelly and Amy share their favourite affordable hair care products.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

Alpha-H Liquid Gold, $59.95.
https://www.lookfantastic.com.au/alpha-h-liquid-gold-100ml/10243506.html?

The Ordinary 7% Glycolic Toner, $14.50.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/the-ordinary/the-ordinary-glycolic-acid-7-toning-solution.html 

Go-To Exfoliating Swipeys, $46.
https://www.mecca.com.au/go-to/exfoliating-swipeys/I-038683.html

REN Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic, $49.
https://www.mecca.com.au/ren-clean-skincare/ready-steady-glow-daily-aha-tonic/I-031500.html

Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, $160.
https://www.mecca.com.au/sunday-riley/good-genes-lactic-acid-treatment/I-015823.html

NIP+FAB Glycolic Fix Daily Cleansing Pads 60 Pack, $34.99.
https://www.priceline.com.au/nip-fab-glycolic-fix-daily-cleansing-pads-60-pack

Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel, $135.
https://www.mecca.com.au/dr-dennis-gross/alpha-beta-universal-daily-peel/V-017011.html

Amy’s Spendy:

VIRTUE Recovery Shampoo, $54.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/virtue/virtue-recovery-shampoo-240ml.html

VIRTUE Recovery Conditioner, $56.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/virtue/virtue-recovery-conditioner-200ml.html

Amy’s Savey: Spa Savvy Twist Turban Hair Wrap 2pk, $9.99.
https://www.catch.com.au/product/spa-savvy-twist-turban-hair-wrap-2pk-randomly-selected-405745/

Kelly’s Spendy: Murad Prebiotic 4-in-1 Multi Cleanser, $58.
https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/murad/murad-prebiotic-4-in-1-multi-cleanser-148ml.html?

Kelly’s Savey: Tangle Teezer, $19.99.
https://www.priceline.com.au/brand/tangle-teezer/tangle-teezer-wet-detangler-millennial-pink-1-ea

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Rachael Hart 

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode was brought to you by Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick

