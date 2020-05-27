Kelly McCarren Finally Shows Us What’s In Her Bag

Today’s guest has been waiting approximately 5,000 years to tell us what’s in her beauty bag… it’s our own Kelly McCarren!

Kelly is the co-host of the Tuesday You Beauty episodes, a digital creator and social media strategist, and a ride or die lover of all things beauty.

In this episode, Kelly takes Amy through her all-time favourite “Kelly McCarren-approved” products that’ll leave you with a massive beauty wish list.

Plus, she shares her skin journey and how she discovered makeup at a very young age.

And in Spendy Savey, Kelly spills on the savey eyeshadow palette to use if you want to recreate her gorgeous Instagram bold eyeshadow looks.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micelle Solution, $29.99 https://bit.ly/300O3Rk

Ipsum Best Skin Cleansing Oil Balm, $32. https://bit.ly/2Mn7UCk

Ole Henriksen Glow Cycle Retin-ALT Power Serum, $78. https://bit.ly/3eDZSAY

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid, $12.90. https://bit.ly/2MnpLJ7

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, $125. https://bit.ly/3eMOIKt

Press Beauty Mr. Rose Balancing & Correcting Facial Oil, $59.95. https://bit.ly/2Atsez5

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask, $77. https://bit.ly/2zQmAHe

Andalou Naturals CannaCell Glow Mask, $24.99. https://bit.ly/2XRf5rx

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mask, $19. https://bit.ly/3cqftT2

Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer SPF15, $86. https://bit.ly/2XpFiP9

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream SPF50, $63. https://bit.ly/36S7blM

Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer, $40. https://bit.ly/2ZWIpzG

Morphe 8W Warm Master Blush Palette, $31. https://bit.ly/2XUDi02

MAC Cosmetics Mineralise Blush in Warm Soul, $47. https://bit.ly/2XnJmPE

Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick, $77. https://bit.ly/36Qfe2w

Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer in Sunkissed, $29.95. https://bit.ly/2U1bXbC

Ofra Cosmetics Glow Up Highlighter Palette, $58. https://bit.ly/2ZZkNKT

BECCA Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector in Champagne Pop, $64. https://bit.ly/2MmrgYk

Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Honey Drops Body Cream, $25. https://bit.ly/2MhAkh0

La Beach Express Tanning Foam in Deep Bronze, $39. https://bit.ly/2BpfN80

L’Occitane Aromachologie Intense Repairing Shampoo, $34. https://bit.ly/2yYMRD0

L’Occitane Aromachologie Intense Repairing Conditioner, $51. https://bit.ly/3dqTtsK

Savey

Morphe Eyeshadow Palettes. https://bit.ly/3crBzop

Spendy

Skin Needling - you can read more about this beauty treatment here: https://bit.ly/3crXRqe

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Kelly McCarren

Producer: Leah Porges

