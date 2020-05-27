Search

Kelly McCarren Finally Shows Us What’s In Her Bag

you beauty

21 hours ago · 29 minutes

Kelly McCarren Finally Shows Us What’s In Her Bag
Back
play Episode

Today’s guest has been waiting approximately 5,000 years to tell us what’s in her beauty bag… it’s our own Kelly McCarren!

Kelly is the co-host of the Tuesday You Beauty episodes, a digital creator and social media strategist, and a ride or die lover of all things beauty. 

In this episode, Kelly takes Amy through her all-time favourite “Kelly McCarren-approved” products that’ll leave you with a massive beauty wish list. 

Plus, she shares her skin journey and how she discovered makeup at a very young age. 

And in Spendy Savey, Kelly spills on the savey eyeshadow palette to use if you want to recreate her gorgeous Instagram bold eyeshadow looks.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Savey

Spendy

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Kelly McCarren

ProducerLeah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group https://bit.ly/youbeautyfacebook

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by Swisse Beauty. Beauty for your skin and from within.

More Episodes

Kelly McCarren Finally Shows Us What’s In Her Bag

29 minutes  ·  21 hours ago

Why Blue Tansy Oil Is Worth Obsessing Over

18 minutes  ·  3 days ago

The Time-Saving Beauty Routine Michelle Battersby Swears By

19 minutes  ·  27 May 2020

Retinol Vs. Retinoid: What’s The Difference?

23 minutes  ·  25 May 2020

Humidity-Proof Beauty Tips With Magdalena Roze

29 minutes  ·  20 May 2020

Uh, Does Toner Actually Do Anything?

18 minutes  ·  18 May 2020

Kirsten Carriol Created a Superbalm With A Cult Following

29 minutes  ·  13 May 2020

Bags & Blemishes: Exactly How To Use Your Concealer

19 minutes  ·  11 May 2020

Perfect. Tan. Every. Time. Jules Von Hep’s Top Tanning Rules

31 minutes  ·  06 May 2020

Why Is My Hair Falling Out After Pregnancy?

19 minutes  ·  04 May 2020

Laura Henshaw’s Dry Skin Skincare Routine

22 minutes  ·  29 Apr 2020

My Makeup Hasn’t Expired… Has It?

20 minutes  ·  27 Apr 2020

Kristie Dash: Inside The Bag Of A New York Beauty Editor

22 minutes  ·  22 Apr 2020

No Seriously, How Do I Get Rid Of My Blackheads?

21 minutes  ·  20 Apr 2020

MAFS’ Jules Robinson Has An Epic Beauty Stash

22 minutes  ·  15 Apr 2020

Can You Do Too Many Sheet Masks?

22 minutes  ·  13 Apr 2020

Libby Babet Is The Expert On Exercise-Proof Beauty

26 minutes  ·  08 Apr 2020

The Best Budget-Friendly Body Moisturisers

17 minutes  ·  06 Apr 2020

Deb Hutton: An Australian Media Icon

21 minutes  ·  01 Apr 2020

How To Keep Makeup Off Your Clothes

20 minutes  ·  30 Mar 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout