Kelly McCarren Finally Shows Us What’s In Her Bag

Today’s guest has been waiting approximately 5,000 years to tell us what’s in her beauty bag… it’s our own Kelly McCarren!
Kelly is the co-host of the Tuesday You Beauty episodes, a digital creator and social media strategist, and a ride or die lover of all things beauty.
In this episode, Kelly takes Amy through her all-time favourite “Kelly McCarren-approved” products that’ll leave you with a massive beauty wish list.
Plus, she shares her skin journey and how she discovered makeup at a very young age.
And in Spendy Savey, Kelly spills on the savey eyeshadow palette to use if you want to recreate her gorgeous Instagram bold eyeshadow looks.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
- Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micelle Solution, $29.99 https://bit.ly/300O3Rk
- Ipsum Best Skin Cleansing Oil Balm, $32. https://bit.ly/2Mn7UCk
- Ole Henriksen Glow Cycle Retin-ALT Power Serum, $78. https://bit.ly/3eDZSAY
- The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid, $12.90. https://bit.ly/2MnpLJ7
- Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, $125. https://bit.ly/3eMOIKt
- Press Beauty Mr. Rose Balancing & Correcting Facial Oil, $59.95. https://bit.ly/2Atsez5
- Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask, $77. https://bit.ly/2zQmAHe
- Andalou Naturals CannaCell Glow Mask, $24.99. https://bit.ly/2XRf5rx
- Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mask, $19. https://bit.ly/3cqftT2
- Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer SPF15, $86. https://bit.ly/2XpFiP9
- IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream SPF50, $63. https://bit.ly/36S7blM
- Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer, $40. https://bit.ly/2ZWIpzG
- Morphe 8W Warm Master Blush Palette, $31. https://bit.ly/2XUDi02
- MAC Cosmetics Mineralise Blush in Warm Soul, $47. https://bit.ly/2XnJmPE
- Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick, $77. https://bit.ly/36Qfe2w
- Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer in Sunkissed, $29.95. https://bit.ly/2U1bXbC
- Ofra Cosmetics Glow Up Highlighter Palette, $58. https://bit.ly/2ZZkNKT
- BECCA Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector in Champagne Pop, $64. https://bit.ly/2MmrgYk
- Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Honey Drops Body Cream, $25. https://bit.ly/2MhAkh0
- La Beach Express Tanning Foam in Deep Bronze, $39. https://bit.ly/2BpfN80
- L’Occitane Aromachologie Intense Repairing Shampoo, $34. https://bit.ly/2yYMRD0
- L’Occitane Aromachologie Intense Repairing Conditioner, $51. https://bit.ly/3dqTtsK
Savey
- Morphe Eyeshadow Palettes. https://bit.ly/3crBzop
Spendy
- Skin Needling - you can read more about this beauty treatment here: https://bit.ly/3crXRqe
