Perfect. Tan. Every. Time. Jules Von Hep's Top Tanning Rules

12 hours ago · 31 minutes

Perfect. Tan. Every. Time. Jules Von Hep’s Top Tanning Rules
Today’s guest, Jules Von Hep, is the founder of Isle of Paradise, an 100% vegan, organic and cruelty-free tanning brand. 

He founded the brand after working as a celebrity spray tanner on huge UK and international TV shows. He also spent years travelling around the world tanning celebs like Kate Moss, Blake Lively, Sienna Miller and Tess Holliday.

In this episode, Jules tells Amy about how his job affords him a unique and special insight into how women perceive themselves and their bodies.

Plus, he offers heaps of amazing tanning tips, including the best time to apply fake tan and how to achieve the perfect base.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

CeraVe Foaming Cleanser, $14.99.

https://bit.ly/35uCT8c 

Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, USD$64.

https://bit.ly/3frfoBF  

Caroline Hirons.

https://bit.ly/3fkwLUv 

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution, $14.50.

https://bit.ly/2ywmdkq 

Herbivore Amethyst Exfoliating Body Polish, USD$44.

https://bit.ly/3b6y5qJ 

Dr. Dennis Gross C+ Collagen Brighten + Firm Vitamin C Serum, $125.

https://bit.ly/2SD7JGg 

NIOD Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Serum, $90.

https://bit.ly/3dekcZ5 

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum, $128.

https://bit.ly/2YuSRxE 

Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF 50+, $40.

https://bit.ly/2SwqZW7 

Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator SPF 25, $52.

https://bit.ly/2YCdE2e 

NIOD Photography Fluid, $45.

https://bit.ly/2YyEeJC 

Milk Makeup Flex Concealer, $USD28.

https://bit.ly/2Ww6UAx 

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye, $40.

https://bit.ly/2YAkPIr 

MAC Cosmetics Mineralize Skinfinish Natural, $55.

https://bit.ly/3b3qV6z 

By Terry Baume de Rose, $90.

https://bit.ly/2SBid94 

Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm, $29.

https://bit.ly/2L4l9H6 

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water, $39.

https://bit.ly/2YGd4Rj 

Isle of Paradise Ultra Dark Self Tanning Mousse, $42.

https://bit.ly/3fh2A0q 

Vaseline Intensive Care Body Lotion Aloe Soothe, $12.99.

https://bit.ly/3dnAMWB 

Spendy: Cire Trudon Candles.

https://bit.ly/3dgJJAJ 

Savey: The Body Shop Body Washes.

https://bit.ly/2xEgYPs 

Frank Body Coffee Scrub, $16.95.

https://bit.ly/2YDMeJl 

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Jules Von Hep

Producer:  Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by Elucent Skincare - Honestly Beautiful. 

