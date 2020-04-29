Perfect. Tan. Every. Time. Jules Von Hep’s Top Tanning Rules

Today’s guest, Jules Von Hep, is the founder of Isle of Paradise, an 100% vegan, organic and cruelty-free tanning brand.
He founded the brand after working as a celebrity spray tanner on huge UK and international TV shows. He also spent years travelling around the world tanning celebs like Kate Moss, Blake Lively, Sienna Miller and Tess Holliday.
In this episode, Jules tells Amy about how his job affords him a unique and special insight into how women perceive themselves and their bodies.
Plus, he offers heaps of amazing tanning tips, including the best time to apply fake tan and how to achieve the perfect base.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
CeraVe Foaming Cleanser, $14.99.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, USD$64.
Caroline Hirons.
The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution, $14.50.
Herbivore Amethyst Exfoliating Body Polish, USD$44.
Dr. Dennis Gross C+ Collagen Brighten + Firm Vitamin C Serum, $125.
NIOD Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Serum, $90.
Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum, $128.
Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF 50+, $40.
Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator SPF 25, $52.
NIOD Photography Fluid, $45.
Milk Makeup Flex Concealer, $USD28.
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye, $40.
MAC Cosmetics Mineralize Skinfinish Natural, $55.
By Terry Baume de Rose, $90.
Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm, $29.
Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water, $39.
Isle of Paradise Ultra Dark Self Tanning Mousse, $42.
Vaseline Intensive Care Body Lotion Aloe Soothe, $12.99.
Spendy: Cire Trudon Candles.
Savey: The Body Shop Body Washes.
&
Frank Body Coffee Scrub, $16.95.
CREDITS
Host: Amy Clark
Guest: Jules Von Hep
Producer: Leah Porges
