MAFS’ Jules Robinson Has An Epic Beauty Stash

If you’re a fan of Married At First Sight, then you’ll definitely recognise today’s guest as one of the lucky ones who found love on the show. In 2019, Jules Robinson met her now-husband Cam and the couple have just announced they’re expecting their first child together!
But long before appearing on TV, Jules was (and still is) a professional hair and makeup artist. She’s also the founder of her own shapewear company, Figur by Jules.
In this episode, Jules tells Amy about how her love of beauty began when she was five years old, and she takes us inside her wedding day makeup look.
Plus, she shares the tried and tested products she’s been using for years.
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
Olay Total Effects Cream Cleanser, $13.99.
Olay Luminous Tone Perfecting Treatment Serum, $52.99.
GENIE Beauty Instant Line Smoother, $60.
Elizabeth Arden Flawless Future Serum, $66.50.
Olay Regenerist Whip UV SPF 30, $49.
Bondi Sands SPF50+ Coconut Sunscreen Lotion, $17.99.
Estee Lauder Flawless Start Instant Perfecting Primer, $50.
Maybelline Baby Skin Pore Eraser, $15.95.
Dior Forever Foundation, $89.
Covergirl TruBlend Liquid Makeup, $19.95.
Revlon PhotoReady Candid Foundation, $24.95.
Dior DiorBlush Precious Rocks Powder Blush in #864.
(Not currently available)
Dior Diorskin Mineral Nude Bronze Powder, $84.
Revlon PhotoReady Draping Palette in Paradise Lights, $26.95.
MCoBeauty Highlight & Glow Stick, $14.
MCoBeauty Wing Stamp & Liquid Liner Duo, $14.
Dior Diorshow On Stage Liner, $56.
Dior Showshow Mascara, $56.
VS Sassoon Total Protection Heated Rollers, $64.95.
Fudge Skyscraper Hairspray, $13.20.
Mr. Smith Dry Shampoo, $37.
Dior Poison EDT, $135.
Dior J’Adore EDP, $165.
Dior Addict EDP, $165.
Spendy: Dior J’Adore Dry Silky Body Oil, $99.
Savey: Bioré Original Deep Cleansing Pore Strips, $5.99.
