The Four Types Of Fragrance & Why It’s So Hard To Pick One

Picking a fragrance can be confusing. There are top notes, middle notes & bass notes to consider and it can seem like a never-ending task.

In this episode, Leigh & Kelly break down the four different types of fragrance and give tips on how to pick a favourite.

Plus, what do LED face masks actually do and can you safely use them at home?

And in Spendy Savey, Kelly shares what she thinks is the best sunscreen in the entire world.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Chanel No. 5 EDP Spray, $165

https://www.myer.com.au/p/eau-de-parfum-spray-366760720?size=50ml

Issey Miyake Parfums,

https://www.isseymiyakeparfums.com/

Elizabeth Arden Green Tea EDT, $29

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/48454/elizabeth-arden-green-tea-100ml-eau-de-toilette-spray-100ml

Calvin Klein CK One EDT, $69

https://www.davidjones.com/brand/calvin-klein/beauty/fragrance/20315467/CK-One-Eau-de-Toilette-Spray-100ml.html

Paco Rabanne 1 Million, $135

https://www.myer.com.au/p/au-paco-rabanne-one-million-edt-100ml-d-10047?size=100ml

Michael Kors by Michael Kors, $140

https://www.myer.com.au/p/edp-gold-luxe--605654520?size=50ml

Jean Paul Gaultier for Women EDT, $119

https://www.chemistwarehouse.com.au/buy/57643/jean-paul-gaultier-for-wom

Thierry Mugler Angel EDP, $161

https://www.davidjones.com/brand/mugler/20284321/Angel-Eau-de-Parfum-Refillable-Spray-50ml.html

Dr. Dennis Gross Spectralite Faceware Pro, $665

https://www.mecca.com.au/dr-dennis-gross/spectralite-faceware-pro/I-034280.html

Biologi Bqk Radiance Face Serum Duo, $138

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/biologi/biologi-bqk-radiance-30ml.html

Leigh Savey: Daily Naturals Satin Ends Sealer, $17.99

https://www.priceline.com.au/daily-naturals-satin-ends-sealer-100-ml

Kelly Savey: Revlon Skinlights Face Glow Illuminator, $24.95 (out in stores and online in February).

Leigh Spendy: Biologi Bf Hydration Body Serum, $72

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/biologi/biologi-bf-hydration-body-serum-50ml.html

Kelly Spendy: Ella Baché Great SPF30+ SportsBloc, $39

https://www.ellabache.com.au/products/great-spf30-sportsbloc

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Leah Porges

