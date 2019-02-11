How To Minimise Acne Scarring & Beauty Routines For Air Travel

Find all the products mentioned in today's episode here...

https://www.mamamia.com.au/what-is-fraxel/

Reducing acne or chickenpox scarring is really tricky, so in this episode Kelly and Leigh chat the best ways to reduce the appearance of different types of scarring.

Plus, most people do a long haul flight at some point in their lives, but what's the best way to keep your skin hydrated and feeling fresh? Kel and Leigh reveal their tips.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, Kelly shares her favourite spendy Chanel product that makes her skin glow.

