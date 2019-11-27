Gorgi Coghlan’s ‘Country Girl’ Approach To Beauty

If you’re a fan of The Project, you’ll know Gorgi Coghlan as a much-loved scientist and teacher turned TV presenter and journalist.

But more than anything, Gorgi’s a self-confessed “country girl” at heart and loves a simple routine that a) gets all her TV makeup off and b) fits in with her active lifestyle.

(Gorgi is also an ambassador for Carman’s Women’s Fun Run 2019, you can find out more info here: https://carmanswomensfunrun.com.au/event-details/)

In this episode of You Beauty, Gorgi shares her low key but effective skincare routine, and the tips and tricks she’s picked up from her TV makeup artists. Oh, and how she is known for leaving behind her beauty products in hotel showers.

And in our Spendy Savey segment, we find out Gorgi’s favourite bougie body cream. Enjoy!

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Cetaphil Cleanser, $16.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/cetaphil-gentle-cleanser-500-ml

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Dermalogica, $86.50.

https://www.dermalogica.com.au/daily-microfoliant/11,en_AU,pd.html

Aesop Lightweight Facial Hydrating Serum, $73.

https://www.aesop.com/au/p/skin/hydrate/lightweight-facial-hydrating-serum/

Any Rosewater Spray.

Rationale B3-T Tinted Superfluid SPF50, $75.

https://www.rationale.com/products/b3-t-tinted-superfluid-spf50

ELLIS FAAS Skin Veil Foundation, $113.

https://www.mecca.com.au/ellis-faas/skin-veil-foundation/V-011077.html

MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15, $54.

https://www.mecca.com.au/mac-cosmetics/studio-fix-fluid-spf-15/V-030340.html?cgpath=brands-mac

NARS All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation, $75.

https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/all-day-luminous-weightless-foundation/V-020409.html#q=nars+foundation&start=1

MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation, $54.

https://www.mecca.com.au/mac-cosmetics/studio-fix-powder-plus-foundation/V-030394.html?cgpath=brands-mac

MAC Bronzing Powder, $47.

https://www.mecca.com.au/mac-cosmetics/bronzing-powder/V-030147.html?cgpath=brands-mac

MAC Brow Pencil in Dirty Blonde, $35.

https://www.maccosmetics.com.au/product/13834/23781/products/makeup/eyes/brow/veluxe-brow-liner

Elizabeth Arden Original Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, $28.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/elizabeth-arden/elizabeth-arden-original-eight-hour-cream-skin-protectant.html

Kevin Murphy Hydrate Me Wash and Rinse Shampoo and Conditioner, $39.95.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/kevin-murphy/kevin-murphy-hydrate-me-wash.html

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/kevin-murphy/kevin-murphy-hydrate-me-rinse.html

Gorgi’s Spendy: Jo Malone Red Roses Body Creme, $120.

https://www.jomalone.com.au/product/3612/14206/fragrances/the-collections/light-floral/red-roses/red-roses-body-crme

Gorgi’s Savey: Coconut oil in a jar.

CREDITS

Hosts: Amy Clark

With thanks to: Gorgi Coghlan

Producer: Lem Zakharia





GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here...

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter... https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

This episode was brought to you by Nivea Sun