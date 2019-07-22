How To Get Rid Of Your Butt Acne

Acne is a pain in the butt. In some cases literally. Butt acne and pimples are a really common problem but Leigh has a few quick fixes that can help keep your butt silky smooth.

Plus Kelly and Leigh reveal the best foundation for ageing and sensitive skin.

And in our Spendy Savey segment Kelly pulls out the spendy rose cream that's not only rare but a great gift.

All the products mentioned in today's show are listed below;

Youngblood Liquid Mineral Foundation, $72.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/youngblood/youngblood-liquid-mineral-foundation.html



Nude By Nature Liquid Mineral Foundation, $40.

https://nudebynature.com.au/products/liquid-mineral-foundation

Inika Organics Certified Organic Liquid Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid, $65.

https://www.inikaorganic.com/au/certified-organic-liquid-mineral-foundation-vegan

IT Cosmetics CC Cream, $61.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/it-cosmetics-your-skin-but-better-cc-cream-with-spf-50-plus/v/tan

Max Factor Ageless Elixir Miracle 2 in 1 Foundation And Serum, $32.95.

https://www.beautyheaven.com.au/makeup/foundation-primer/32292-max-factor-ageless-elixir-2-in-1-foundation-serum

L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Foundation, $39.95.

https://www.priceline.com.au/l-oreal-paris-age-perfect-foundation-30-ml

Revlon Age Defying Firming + Lifting Foundation, $39.95.

https://www.priceline.com.au/revlon-age-defying-firming-lifting-makeup-29-5-ml

Lancome Teint Miracle Hydrating Foundation, $60.

https://www.lancome.com.au/makeup/face/foundation/teint-miracle-foundation/292013-LAC.html

Leigh's Spendy: Chanel Hydra Beauty Camellia Water Cream, $94.

https://www.myer.com.au/p/chanel-beauty-hydra-beauty-camellia-water-cream-30ml



Leigh's Savey: Max Factor Rise And Shine, Lift And Volume Mascara, $29.95.

https://www.priceline.com.au/max-factor-rise-shine-mascara-12-ml



Kelly's Spendy: Jurlique Rare Rose Moisture Plus Cream 40mL, $50.

https://www.jurlique.com/au/rose-moisture-plus-moisturising-cream-RMC.html



Kelly's Savey: Garnier Hydrabomb Eye Tissue Mask With Green Juice And Hyaluronic Acid, $3.99.

https://www.priceline.com.au/garnier-hydra-bomb-eye-tissue-mask-with-orange-juice-hyaluronic-ac-6-g



All of our editorial products are independently selected and curated by our team because we love them and reckon you'll love them too. If you buy something we link to on our site, Mamamia may earn commission.

