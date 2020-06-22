The Tricks To Choosing The Right Shade Of Foundation

Happy New Year!!
Alright, we know it’s still 2020... but we’re feeling some renewal vibes and since it’s the end of the financial year, we’re pretending it’s 2021.
Back to the beauty…
Leigh and Kelly stress that price isn’t an indication of quality when it comes to skincare. If you’re renovating or just wanting to save a few pennies, there are heaps of savey serums and moisturisers out there.
Plus, do you need different shades of foundation depending on the season? Or is one enough?
And in Spendy Savey, Leigh is obsessed with a gorgeous face oil that’s super hydrating and lightweight at the same time - win!
The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;
- The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, $12.90. https://bit.ly/2MnpLJ7
- Pomm Oil, $59. https://www.pomm.com.au/shop
Savey
- Leigh - MCoBeauty Eyelash Curler, $8. https://bit.ly/3fRa0qw
- Kelly - Swisse Skincare Argan Revitalising Eye Cream, $16.99. https://bit.ly/2Vf5tXl
Spendy
- Leigh - Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Oil-Infused Serum, $86. https://bit.ly/31la9yy
- Kelly - Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel, $141. https://bit.ly/2VhBgqn
CREDITS
Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren
Producer: Leah Porges
