The Tricks To Choosing The Right Shade Of Foundation

Happy New Year!!

Alright, we know it’s still 2020... but we’re feeling some renewal vibes and since it’s the end of the financial year, we’re pretending it’s 2021.

Back to the beauty…

Leigh and Kelly stress that price isn’t an indication of quality when it comes to skincare. If you’re renovating or just wanting to save a few pennies, there are heaps of savey serums and moisturisers out there.

Plus, do you need different shades of foundation depending on the season? Or is one enough?

And in Spendy Savey, Leigh is obsessed with a gorgeous face oil that’s super hydrating and lightweight at the same time - win!

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, $12.90. https://bit.ly/2MnpLJ7

Pomm Oil, $59. https://www.pomm.com.au/shop

Savey

Leigh - MCoBeauty Eyelash Curler, $8. https://bit.ly/3fRa0qw

Kelly - Swisse Skincare Argan Revitalising Eye Cream, $16.99. https://bit.ly/2Vf5tXl

Spendy

Leigh - Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Oil-Infused Serum, $86. https://bit.ly/31la9yy

Kelly - Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel, $141. https://bit.ly/2VhBgqn

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Leah Porges

