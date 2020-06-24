Search

Flex Mami: The Queen Of Fluro Eyeliners

you beauty

15 hours ago · 31 minutes

Flex Mami: The Queen Of Fluro Eyeliners
Back
play Episode

Today’s guest, Flexi Mami, does a little bit of everything! She’s a DJ, talk show host, author, DIY-er, podcaster and adored by over ninety thousand fans on Instagram. 

In this episode, we take a peek inside Flex’s beauty bag to find out exactly what she uses to create her trademark (and incredible) makeup looks.  

Plus, she shares how she cares for her natural hair and why she’s moved from wearing wigs to ponytails. 

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

    Savey

    Spendy

    CREDITS

    Host: Amy Clark

    Guest: Flex Mami

    ProducerLeah Porges

    GET IN TOUCH:

    Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

    Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 

    https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

    Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

    You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

    More Episodes

    Flex Mami: The Queen Of Fluro Eyeliners

    31 minutes  ·  15 hours ago

    The Tricks To Choosing The Right Shade Of Foundation

    19 minutes  ·  3 days ago

    Everything A Skincare Expert Puts On Her Face

    19 minutes  ·  24 Jun 2020

    Why You Need To Add A Konjac Sponge To Your Beauty Routine

    13 minutes  ·  22 Jun 2020

    The $4 Micellar Water This Makeup Artist Swears By

    29 minutes  ·  17 Jun 2020

    The Best Mascaras To Use For Sensitive Eyes

    17 minutes  ·  15 Jun 2020

    How To Add Volume To Flat Hair Without Any Product

    18 minutes  ·  08 Jun 2020

    Kelly McCarren Finally Shows Us What’s In Her Bag

    29 minutes  ·  03 Jun 2020

    Why Blue Tansy Oil Is Worth Obsessing Over

    18 minutes  ·  01 Jun 2020

    The Time-Saving Beauty Routine Michelle Battersby Swears By

    19 minutes  ·  27 May 2020

    Retinol Vs. Retinoid: What’s The Difference?

    23 minutes  ·  25 May 2020

    Humidity-Proof Beauty Tips With Magdalena Roze

    29 minutes  ·  20 May 2020

    Uh, Does Toner Actually Do Anything?

    18 minutes  ·  18 May 2020

    Kirsten Carriol Created a Superbalm With A Cult Following

    29 minutes  ·  13 May 2020

    Bags & Blemishes: Exactly How To Use Your Concealer

    19 minutes  ·  11 May 2020

    Perfect. Tan. Every. Time. Jules Von Hep’s Top Tanning Rules

    31 minutes  ·  06 May 2020

    Why Is My Hair Falling Out After Pregnancy?

    19 minutes  ·  04 May 2020

    Laura Henshaw’s Dry Skin Skincare Routine

    22 minutes  ·  29 Apr 2020

    My Makeup Hasn’t Expired… Has It?

    20 minutes  ·  27 Apr 2020

    Kristie Dash: Inside The Bag Of A New York Beauty Editor

    22 minutes  ·  22 Apr 2020

    Load More
    News
    Entertainment
    Lifestyle
    Parents
    Work & Money
    Relationships
    00:00 / ???
    MY PROFILE
    My Profile
    COMMUNITY
    Conversations
    My Comments
    Comment Feed
    ARTICLES
    My Saved
    My Extras
    My Mamamia
    What's New?
    Community Guidelines
    Logout