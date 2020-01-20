Shaving, Waxing & Plucking...Oh My!

17 hours ago · 13 minutes

Shaving, Waxing & Plucking...Oh My!
Hair, we all have it but sometimes we have it in places we’d rather not. 

In this episode, keep your tweezers handy because Kelly and Leigh share the best ways to remove facial hair. 

Plus, for Spendy Savey, Kelly shares her favourite glowy body product for contouring, or in Kelly speak, “to put on your high points.” 

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

Mcobeauty Facial & Brow Razor, $10

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/816702/mcobeauty-facial-brow-razor-super-smooth 

Mcobeauty Instant Erase Concealer, $18

https://mcobeauty.com/instant-erase-concealer 

Leigh Spendy: The Chemistry Brand Glow Oil, $40

https://chemistrybrand.com/product/glow-oil-100ml 

Kelly Spendy: Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminiser, $82

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/fenty-beauty-body-lava-body-luminizer/v/trophy-wife 

Leigh Savey: Ulta3 Moisturising Lipstick in Firecracker, $4.25

https://www.ulta3.com.au/moisturising-lipstick-firecracker-13161145.html 

Kelly Savey: Mcobeauty Liquid Glow Skin Perfector, 12.95

https://www.showpo.com/mco-beauty-liquid-glow-skin-perfector-in-sun-kissed 

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 
https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

