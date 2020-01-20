Shaving, Waxing & Plucking...Oh My!

Hair, we all have it but sometimes we have it in places we’d rather not.

In this episode, keep your tweezers handy because Kelly and Leigh share the best ways to remove facial hair.

Plus, for Spendy Savey, Kelly shares her favourite glowy body product for contouring, or in Kelly speak, “to put on your high points.”

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Mcobeauty Facial & Brow Razor, $10

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/816702/mcobeauty-facial-brow-razor-super-smooth

Mcobeauty Instant Erase Concealer, $18

https://mcobeauty.com/instant-erase-concealer

Leigh Spendy: The Chemistry Brand Glow Oil, $40

https://chemistrybrand.com/product/glow-oil-100ml

Kelly Spendy: Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminiser, $82

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/fenty-beauty-body-lava-body-luminizer/v/trophy-wife

Leigh Savey: Ulta3 Moisturising Lipstick in Firecracker, $4.25

https://www.ulta3.com.au/moisturising-lipstick-firecracker-13161145.html

Kelly Savey: Mcobeauty Liquid Glow Skin Perfector, 12.95

https://www.showpo.com/mco-beauty-liquid-glow-skin-perfector-in-sun-kissed

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Leah Porges

